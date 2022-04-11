Gardner rapes, impregnates 19-year-old Ludhiana woman
A gardener who had allegedly been raping a 19-year-old woman for five months was booked on Monday. The accused fled the city after learning that the teenager was pregnant.
The accused, Binda Ram, 29, of Daad village, worked as a gardener in a park, while the victim worked as a domestic help at house in a posh locality of the city. The two had met at the park in October 2021.
Promising to find her a job with higher wages, Ram had taken her to a park and raped her, and continued to establish physical relations with her for five months.
The victim said that on March 28 her mother took her to the hospital for a check up as he had been unwell, where the doctors told them that she was four months pregnant.When she told the accused, he fled.
An FIR was lodged under Section 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.
MSEDCL to start load-shedding in parts of Maharashtra
The rise in the demand for electricity and the supply crunch has led to the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited facing a gap of around 2,500 MW to 3,000 MW. The MSEDCL is servicing a demand of around 24,800 MW, which is a jump of around 4,000 MW compared to the previous year. This demand is expected to grow to around 25,500 MW. Some coal-based thermal plants are also facing planned and forced outages.
BMC to implement water for all policy from May 1
Mumbai: Guardian Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday announced that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will implement its water for all policy in Mumbai starting May 1, 2022, with an aim to provide water connection to all unmapped slum clusters in the city. The policy was first announced in the budget for 2022-23 in February. Currently, only BMC mapped structures are entitled to a water connection.
Environmentalists write to state coastal management to rectify maps
Mumbai The city-based environment group Conservation Action Trust, which has been closely monitoring the implementation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules in Mumbai, wrote to the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority on Monday, strongly urging the body to rectify “several changes” between recently published Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP) for Mumbai city and suburbs and a draft version of these plans which were first published in 2020.
ACB arrests PMC assistant commissioner, jr engineer and staff for accepting ₹15,000 bribe
PUNE The Anti-corruption bureau officials on Monday, arrested Pune Municipal Corporation assistant commissioner Sachin Chandrakant Tamkhede ( 34), junior engineer Anant Rambhau Thok and office staffer Dattatreya Muralidhar Kidre (47), all attached to Kothrud ward office for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹15,000 from a drainage contractor. The ACB had laid the trap in Kothrud ward office and caught him red handed and immediately arrested Tamkhede and Thok on charges accepting bribe.
Birbhum: CBI recovers diaries, note book from murdered TMC leader’s house
Sleuths of the Central Bureau of Investigation have recovered two diaries and a notebook from murdered Trinamool Congress panchayat leader Bhadu Sheikh leader's house in Birbhum after a three-hour search late on Sunday, officials familiar with the matter said on Monday. The same court earlier ordered a CBI probe into the massacre. Sleuths recovered two diaries and a pocket note-book from the godown on the ground floor of the three-storey building at Rampurhat in Birbhum.
