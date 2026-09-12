Gaurav Sharma elected as president of Panchkula DBA

Gaurav Sharma has been elected as the new president of the Panchkula District Bar Association. He won with 786 votes against Divya Partap Sisodia who polled 459 votes.

Hari Ram Kashav has been elected as the senior vice president with 627 votes against Randhir Singh Jaglan with 618 votes. (HT)

Hari Ram Kashav has been elected as the senior vice president with 627 votes against Randhir Singh Jaglan with 618 votes.

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Other office bearers elected include Gagandeep Singh for vice-president and Sonia Saini for vice-president (reserved for female advocate). Amit Singh Mor has been elected as the secretary. Diksha Sharma has been elected joint secretary and Sonia guar has been elected library secretary. Both these posts are reserved for women. Gurinder Singh Chandel has been elected treasurer. Seven executive members have also been elected.

Rohit Jain elected as Ambala Bar president for the 5th term

Karnal Former president of the Ambala Bar Association advocate Rohit Jain was re-elected again for the fifth term in the elections held on Friday. He is a senior Congress leader and member-secretary of the disciplinary action committee of the Haryana Congress.

Returning officer advocate Sandeep Sachdeva said that Jain defeated his nearest rival Raman Sharma by a margin of 176 votes. He said that out of 1493 votes, Jain polled 830 votes, while Sharma managed to gain 654 votes and nine were declared invalid.

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{{^usCountry}} Subhash Behgal was elected vice-president, the Bar chose Gagan as it’s new secretary. Similarly, Himanshi became the new joint secretary and Sachin Chauhan won the post of treasurer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Subhash Behgal was elected vice-president, the Bar chose Gagan as it’s new secretary. Similarly, Himanshi became the new joint secretary and Sachin Chauhan won the post of treasurer. {{/usCountry}}

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Jain thanked the voters and said that the whole new team will work to regain the lost glory of the Bar, while pushing for issues of importance for the fraternity.