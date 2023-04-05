Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh to host unique fusion concert as part of Francophonie 2023

Chandigarh to host unique fusion concert as part of Francophonie 2023

BySubhashree Nanda
Apr 05, 2023 08:23 PM IST

Canadian-French musician Nadaka will perform at the Geet-Taar & Taal fusion music concert in Chandigarh on April 8, as part of the Francophonie 2023 celebrations. Nadaka will play his self-crafted 24-string acoustic guitar alongside Indian musicians Ilyas Khan on sarangi and Chandrashekar Gandhi on tabla, in an event featuring high-tech electronics integrated into the musical instrument.

As a part of the Francophonie 2023 celebrations, Alliance Française de Chandigarh, in association with the Quebec government office in Mumbai and the Consulate of Canada, is set to host a unique musical project, Geet-Taar & Taal in Chandigarh on April 8.

(Clockwise): The fusion music concert will include performances by Canadian-French music maestro Nadaka and award-winning Indian musicians Ilyas Khan and Chandrashekar (HT Photos)
(Clockwise): The fusion music concert will include performances by Canadian-French music maestro Nadaka and award-winning Indian musicians Ilyas Khan and Chandrashekar (HT Photos)

The fusion music concert will feature Canadian-French music maestro Nadaka, who will play a self-crafted 24-string acoustic guitar, joined by award-winning Indian musicians Ilyas Khan on sarangi and Chandrashekar Gandhi on tabla.

Born and raised in Québec, Nadaka began playing the guitar at a young age. “At 16, I decided to travel across the world including India, my adopted country. My love and passion for Indian culture led me to study its music, learn vocals and Indian string instruments - veena and sarod,” he said.

“My love for Indian culture led him to study music, and string instruments Veena and Sarod. Later, I crafted a unique 24-string Raaga guitar (Geet-Taar), specially designed to play the subtle tones of Indian music. It has combined elements of Veena, Swarmandal, Tanpura, and a guitar,” he added.

The event will have integrated high-tech electronics integrated with the musical instrument, thus creating orchestral soundscapes.

CATCH IT LIVE:

WHAT: Geet-Taar & Taal

WHERE: Garden of Alliance Française, Chandigarh

WHEN: April 8

TIMING: 6pm onwards

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Subhashree Nanda

    Subhashree Nanda is a Senior Content Producer. She edits for HT City, Punjab, J&K-Himachal and Haryana news desk of Hindustan Times. She occasionally writes on lifestyle, culture, etc.

Topics
mumbai chandigarh music + 1 more
mumbai chandigarh music
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out