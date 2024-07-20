GMADA charging fee but not providing facilities, says HC

The Punjab and Haryana high court has come down heavily on Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) for its failure to provide basic facilities in New Chandigarh. In the plea, New Chandigarh residents highlighted critical issues, such as a blocked sewage treatment plant, waste water overflowing onto roads, uncollected solid waste, and the emergence of a slum colony in a low-lying area. (HT Photo)

“Basic amenities are not available but GMADA is charging extension fees and other charges from the land holders,” the bench of justice GS Sandhawalia and justice Vikas Bahl observed, referring to details given by the agency in response to a PIL.

The court was hearing a PIL filed by one of the Residents Welfare Associations at Eco City-1, New Chandigarh in May. In the plea, the residents highlighted critical issues, such as a blocked sewage treatment plant, waste water overflowing onto roads, uncollected solid waste, and the emergence of a slum colony in a low-lying area. The court had sought a report from various agencies, including GMADA.

GMADA informed the court on June 7 that a monitoring cell comprising of superintending engineer (C), superintending engineer (electrical) and concerned divisional engineer (Phase 2) has been constituted after the court order.

During the hearing, it also came to light that there are only two portable STPs of .6 MLD installed and the work of STP 4 MLD capacity now has been allotted to a firm. 60 percent work is complete and it is likely to be made operational by October.

It also came to light that a private firm was required to construct the STP but due to a dispute the STP was never set up.

Now the court has asked for details as to when the dispute had arisen as “only portable STPs are being run at the township. Steps should be taken to ensure that sewerage is not discharged into the storm water or pumped into the underground water as there are chances of infection and contamination,” it added.

Regarding the dumping site for solid waste, which the court found not in place, an affidavit has been sought to enquire about the time duration within which e material recovery facility (MRF) would be put in place. Efforts should also be made for duly collecting the household waste being generated, it said, adding that GMADA would also take steps to ensure contractors do not dump waste in the green-belt zones and it is duly collected and taken to the appropriate sites.

The court has also asked director general of police (DGP) to file an affidavit about the number of police personnel who have been allocated to the police station of Mullanpur and the adjoining area and the shortage of the officials. The bench also asked the DGP to ensure that the shortage is redressed.

It has also sought from authorities a status report for giving details regarding the rights of the RWA society to have an effective role in the maintenance of the area. Further details should be filed regarding the provisions of community centre, bus stand, facility of cremation ground, dispensary etc to be laid out.

During the hearing, allegations were levelled against a hospital functioning in the area for disposing its medical waste without adhering to the rules and the same being discharged in the storm water system, which is flowing into the water bodies of the area. The court asked the petitioners to make hospital a party to the proceedings. “If the said allegations are correct, it is open to the respondents to issue show cause notice to the said hospital to rectify the illegality at the earliest,” it further recorded while posting the matter for hearing on September 19.