GMADA floats over ₹3-cr tenders to rehabilitate sewer lines in Mohali

The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has invited e-tenders worth over ₹3.1 crore for a pilot project to inspect, clean and rehabilitate sewer lines in key areas of Mohali. The initiative aims to tackle recurring sewer blockages and waterlogging by first identifying the exact condition and location of faults inside the pipelines. CCTV cameras to inspect pipelines before cleaning and repairs; projects in Sectors 88-89, Aerocity and IT City. (HT File)

According to a tender notice issued by GMADA on September 30, three works have been proposed in Sectors 88 and 89, Aerocity and IT City. The estimated cost is ₹62.9 lakh for Sectors 88-89, ₹95.2 lakh for Aerocity and ₹1.5 crore for IT City.

The project will begin with CCTV inspection of the sewer lines to assess their condition from inside. Officials will identify accumulated silt, blockages, cracks and other faults and determine the exact locations requiring intervention. Only after this assessment will the nature of cleaning or repair work be decided, reducing the need for unnecessary digging and allowing work to be carried out at the affected spots.

According to GMADA executive engineer Himanshu Sandhu, the approach will help minimise excavation and ensure that the work is carried out at the location where the problem has been identified. The entire cleaning operation will be mechanised, while the company undertaking the work will be responsible for disposing of the extracted silt.

The sewer lines will be cleaned using super sucker suction-cum-jetting machines and mechanised cleaning systems with water-recycling technology. After cleaning, the pipelines will again be inspected through cameras to verify that blockages have been cleared and identify any remaining problems.

The extracted silt and waste will have to be lifted and disposed of by the contractor. The project will also create a record of the actual condition of the sewer network, helping identify lines prone to repeated blockages and plan future maintenance.

The Sector 88-89 work is to be completed within three months, while the Aerocity and IT City projects have completion periods of six and five months, respectively.

Online bids for the first two works can be submitted until October 12, while bids for the IT City project can be submitted until October 16. The technical bids will be opened at 3pm on the respective dates.