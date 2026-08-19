GMADA scrambles to find permanent fix for damaged road near Mohali bus stand after HC rap

With the road adjoining the Interstate Bus Terminus-cum-Commercial Complex in Phase 6 remaining damaged for over three years, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) held a meeting on Tuesday to find a permanent solution to the issue, following Punjab and Haryana high court directions.

Administration will have to place before the high court details of the action taken so far and the proposed plan to resolve the issue. (HT File)

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The meeting, chaired by GMADA chief administrator Sandeep Rishi at PUDA Bhawan in Sector 62, was attended by representatives of the municipal corporation (MC), GMADA’s legal adviser, companies associated with the bus stand project and former Mohali deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi, who had approached the high court over the road’s condition.

Rishi directed the officials concerned to prepare a concrete and practical plan for a permanent solution, making it clear that the matter could no longer remain confined to discussions and meetings. The officials have also been directed to hold another meeting before the next court hearing on September 2.

Administration will have to place before the high court details of the action taken so far and the proposed plan to resolve the issue. The deteriorating road is directly linked to commuter safety and required urgent intervention.

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{{^usCountry}} Road damaged for years {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Road damaged for years {{/usCountry}}

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The road issue has remained unresolved for several years. Bedi had first raised the condition of the road in May 2023, when a substantial portion of the approximately 30-foot-wide road was reportedly damaged, with nearly 20 feet affected.

The matter subsequently reached the high court. Following court directions, GMADA began bringing various stakeholders together to find a solution. In 2025, representatives of the Mohali MC, traffic police, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and companies associated with the bus stand project were also called for discussions.

The reduced width of the road and its impact on traffic have remained major concerns. The route provides an important link from Mohali towards the highway network and Himachal Pradesh and is used by a large number of commuters and motorists.

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He expressed concern that one side of the road had already sunk and said issues had also arisen over the use of the affected portion by the bus stand. He warned that further deterioration of the other side or adjoining structure could lead to a more serious situation.