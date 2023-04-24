Ludhiana: Government College for Girls organises convocation ceremony

As many as 960 graduates and post graduates students of Government college of Girls were conferred with their degrees in arts, science and commerce streams, including honours degrees, on Sunday at the annual convocation ceremony of 2021-22. A student being awarded her degree at the annual convocation 2021-22 of Government College for Girls in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)

Satbir Singh Gosal, vice chancellor, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, was the chief guest on the occasion. PAU registrar Manav Indra Singh Gill attended the ceremony as the guest of honour.

College principal Suman Lata shared the annual report of the college and highlighted the academic and cultural achievements of the students.

Gosal delivered the convocation address and congratulated the students. Encouraging the fresh graduates, he said, “This day is a new beginning as the journey towards achieving perfection has just started. Use knowledge, skills and experiences in setting up a better world.” He added that education is the most important tool in moving from ignorance to knowledge.

PAU registrar congratulated the students and talked about the importance of gratitude and positive attitude in overcoming problems in life. He applauded the efforts of the principal and staff members and encouraged the students to keep the flag of the college flying high.

The students, dressed in convocation attire, took the opportunity to get photographed with their peers and educators.

Reminiscing college memories, former student Anshul Batra said “Even after two years, the college feels like a second home. As a student, I never thought that I would end up missing my college time and friends this much. Today feels like mini-reunion.”