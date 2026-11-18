The Punjab government told the Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday that it is considering releasing dearness allowance (DA) to employees and pensioners for the period from January 1, 2016, to June 30, 2026. While the petition was filed on August 21, the show-cause notice for contempt was initiated on November 3. (HT File)

This submission was made during the resumed hearing of a contempt proceeding against the chief secretary over the state’s failure to comply with an August 3 judgment that ordered the release within a fortnight. While the petition was filed on August 21, the show-cause notice for contempt was initiated on November 3.

The civil contempt proceedings against the chief secretary stems from an August 3 order of the high court. In that ruling, the court ordered the state to release all pending DA instalments to employees and pensioners on par with central government rates paid to All India Services (IAS/IPS/IFS) officers within a fortnight. The court also barred the state from indulging in “unproductive expenditures”, such as large-scale print or social media ad campaigns, until all dues were settled, directing the chief secretary to file a compliance affidavit by August 31.

The government failed to meet the deadline and filed an appeal in the Supreme Court on September 1. However, it failed to get the petition listed.

In October, the HC launched criminal contempt proceedings against chief secretary KAP Sinha after Supreme Court registry records contradicted his claim that a fresh appeal had been filed following the removal of all defects.

The government challenged this order in the Supreme Court and obtained a stay, while state counsel requested time until December 1 to inform the apex court of the payment amount to be disbursed to employees and pensioners by March 31, 2027. Meanwhile, the criminal contempt proceedings against Sinha remain pending before the high court.

During Tuesday’s hearing on the August 21 civil contempt petition, Punjab’s advocate general MS Bedi requested the court to defer the hearing until the apex court takes up the matter on December 1, when the state must provide details of the arrears to be disbursed, estimated at ₹37,000 crore.

The bench of justice Harsh Bunger has now posted the matter for December 7, instructing Sinha to appear in person and submit a formal reply to the contempt show-cause notice.