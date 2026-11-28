Stepping up sanitation efforts in urban spaces, the Punjab government on Friday launched “Mission Clean Punjab 3.0” across all 166 urban local bodies (ULBs) in the state to tackle eight key civic issues in every ward.

Addressing a press conference, Bains said eight critical day-to-day civic problems would be identified and resolved across every urban ward in all 166 ULBs. (HT) more less

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Local government minister Harjot Singh Bains, who launched the campaign, said it builds upon the “resounding success” of earlier cleanliness drives by moving beyond routine garbage collection.

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Addressing a press conference, Bains said eight critical day-to-day civic problems would be identified and resolved across every urban ward in all 166 ULBs.

He said municipal teams would work on a mission mode to create cleaner, safer and brighter wards by targeting specific civic issues, including garbage vulnerable points, hotspots of construction and demolition (C&D) waste dumping, waterlogging, open or broken manholes, potholes, broken or missing kerbstones, non-working street lights, and dark stretches currently lacking street lights altogether.

He said personnel from the Punjab Ex-Servicemen Corporation (PESCO) had been deployed to actively patrol wards and log civic defects directly onto the Punjab mSeva App and web portal.

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{{^usCountry}} Simultaneously, citizens are encouraged to report any of these eight issues on the mSeva platform, where every complaint will be geo-tagged, recorded and tracked in real time until final resolution, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Simultaneously, citizens are encouraged to report any of these eight issues on the mSeva platform, where every complaint will be geo-tagged, recorded and tracked in real time until final resolution, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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He directed senior government officials to conduct daily field visits for at least two hours, while elected representatives would closely monitor the campaign in their respective constituencies.

Sharing the outcomes of the previous phase, the minister said “Mission Clean 2.0”, conducted from August 29 to September 30, 2026, across all 166 ULBs, recorded a 90% complaint resolution rate.

Of the 31,802 complaints received during the campaign, 28,686 were resolved, while 2,935 remained pending and 181 were declared invalid or rejected, he said.

Making a direct appeal for public participation, the minister said, “Mission Clean Punjab demonstrated what Punjab can accomplish when the Bhagwant Mann government and citizens work hand-in-hand; 9 out of every 10 complaints were resolved.”

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”With Mission Clean Punjab 3.0, we are stepping into every single ward. Whether you spot a garbage dump, an open manhole, a pothole, waterlogging, or a dark street, simply report it on the mSeva App or website, and our teams will act promptly. Together, let us make every ward of Punjab a model Swachh Ward,” he added.