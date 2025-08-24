Search
Sun, Aug 24, 2025
New Delhi oC

Grenade, weapons seized after shootout in Ludhiana, 5 held

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Aug 24, 2025 04:48 am IST

A live grenade, pistol and cartridges were also recovered from the accused, who were nabbed after a shootout near Jandi village in Sidhwan Bet, said Ludhiana police

Police foiled a gang’s conspiracy to commit a crime in the city, with the arrest of its five members.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP, Ludhiana Rural) Ankur Gupta said when frisked, the accused were found in possession of a grenade, an illegal pistol and bullets. (HT)
Senior superintendent of police (SSP, Ludhiana Rural) Ankur Gupta said when frisked, the accused were found in possession of a grenade, an illegal pistol and bullets. (HT)

A live grenade, pistol and cartridges were also recovered from the accused, who were nabbed after a shootout near Jandi village in Sidhwan Bet, said police.

One of them was injured in police firing, while an officer had a narrow escape after a bullet fired by the gang struck his turban.

According to officials, the Jagraon CIA staff had received a tip-off about a black Mahindra Scorpio carrying armed men, suspected of planning criminal activity.

Acting on the information, a police team intercepted the vehicle near Jandi village. The suspects, instead of stopping, tried to flee, causing their vehicle to crash into a roadside tree.

The front number plate of the vehicle was missing, while the accused had covered the rear number plate with mud.

“After the vehicle crashed into a tree, one of the men immediately opened fire at the police. The bullet hit the turban of CIA staff officer Balwinder Singh, narrowly missing him,” an officer said.

Police returned fire, injuring suspect Amjad Masih in the right leg. He and his four accomplices were subsequently apprehended. The injured accused was taken to the Jagraon civil hospital for treatment.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP, Ludhiana Rural) Ankur Gupta said when frisked, the accused were found in possession of a grenade, an illegal pistol and bullets. The rest of the accused were identified as Arjun Singh, alias Taj, alias Chattu; Sajan, Balraj Singh and Manpreet Singh, all hailing from various villages of Tarn Taran.

Police have launched a probe to ascertain their backward and forward links.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Grenade, weapons seized after shootout in Ludhiana, 5 held
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On