Grenade, weapons seized after shootout in Ludhiana, 5 held

Police foiled a gang’s conspiracy to commit a crime in the city, with the arrest of its five members. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, Ludhiana Rural) Ankur Gupta said when frisked, the accused were found in possession of a grenade, an illegal pistol and bullets. (HT)

A live grenade, pistol and cartridges were also recovered from the accused, who were nabbed after a shootout near Jandi village in Sidhwan Bet, said police.

One of them was injured in police firing, while an officer had a narrow escape after a bullet fired by the gang struck his turban.

According to officials, the Jagraon CIA staff had received a tip-off about a black Mahindra Scorpio carrying armed men, suspected of planning criminal activity.

Acting on the information, a police team intercepted the vehicle near Jandi village. The suspects, instead of stopping, tried to flee, causing their vehicle to crash into a roadside tree.

The front number plate of the vehicle was missing, while the accused had covered the rear number plate with mud.

“After the vehicle crashed into a tree, one of the men immediately opened fire at the police. The bullet hit the turban of CIA staff officer Balwinder Singh, narrowly missing him,” an officer said.

Police returned fire, injuring suspect Amjad Masih in the right leg. He and his four accomplices were subsequently apprehended. The injured accused was taken to the Jagraon civil hospital for treatment.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP, Ludhiana Rural) Ankur Gupta said when frisked, the accused were found in possession of a grenade, an illegal pistol and bullets. The rest of the accused were identified as Arjun Singh, alias Taj, alias Chattu; Sajan, Balraj Singh and Manpreet Singh, all hailing from various villages of Tarn Taran.

Police have launched a probe to ascertain their backward and forward links.