Ludhiana: Flooded Mini-Rose Garden paints a grim picture of Giaspura

Located just a few hundred yards away from the homes which were struck by the horrific gas tragedy, that claimed 11 lives, the Mini-Rose Garden paints a grim picture of Giaspura. Sewerage water flooded in the Mini-Rose Garden in Giaspura area in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Instead of proving to be a boon for the thickly populated area, which hosts scores of industrial establishments and is a hub of working-class people, the park has become a bane for the residents. Be it summer, winter or rainy season, the park remains flooded with grimy liquid.

The land which earlier hosted the village pond was developed into a park in 2008. Spread over two-acre area, the park is among the few green zones in over eight wards and has a population of approximately 1 lakh residents.

Residents complain that as the level of roads and sewage has gone up over the years, the wastewater from the nearby areas gets accumulated in the park. Such is the effect that the branches and lower parts of the trees have turned red due to the effect of the polluted water.

The well-lit park, which remains deserted due to its unwelcoming conditions, hosts several facilities, including swings for children and pavements for walkers. The park also has a rainwater harvesting system which has been lying defunct.

Jaspal Singh Giaspura, who has been a councillor in the area for the last two terms, said, “Four proposals to improve the condition of the park were postponed in the past by the municipal corporation citing lack of funds and residents were denied of their right to have the convenience of the park in their area.”

Kishore Kumar, a resident, said that the residents have been waiting for authorities to improve the condition of the park for the last four years.

“Water accumulated in the park becomes a breeding ground for mosquitoes in the area which causes various diseases, including cholera, malaria,” Kumar said.

He said the resources which were developed spending so much of public money are lying wasted.

MLA Ludhiana South Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhinna said that the work to install interlock tiles outside the park has already begun and work to tap the source of sewage flow in the park is underway.

She said that the rainwater harvesting system will be made functional and swings and other facilities will also be replaced for which the tender has been passed.