Guest Column | Circumventing law: Is it a right in India

When governments make laws and systems for the people, the most challenging part is how well they are enforced. The purpose of bringing in orderly statutes to a society is to create an atmosphere of freedom, peace and justice for all. Everyone agrees in theory, but when the rubber hits the road, the stories vary from one country to another. A lot depends on the receptiveness of the people towards those norms. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Whenever I travel to the western countries, I am aware that there are certain rules to be followed. Hence, the list of dos and don’ts in my mind is larger than the portmanteau that I carry. One is expected to be diligent at every step, to uphold their well regulated system, to preserve their clean surroundings, to follow the line and so much more. I also see my fellow countrymen settled there, happy to wait patiently at the red light even when the road is empty and always parking at the right spot. Things seem pretty well-organised and sorted, engendering a good quality of life. In fact, I quite understand why a multitude of people want to leave India and settle there. I, for one, love my country and often wonder why we can’t have the same compliance of rules and an accountability of our actions here.

When I board a flight back to India, the sense of patriotism hits a bump. Something in the minds of my fellow passengers changes as they throw all caution to the wind. Right from the time we land at the airport, we dump the baggage of being responsible citizens at the gate. When it comes to following any procedure in our country, the line of right and wrong is deplorably thin. We are restless in nature and have no qualms about going an extra mile to tweak the rules rather than follow them straight-up. Our delusional minds have somehow taken it as a birth right to circumvent the laws and resort to deviant ways of doing things. My cab driver who takes me home is in a tearing hurry, not wearing a seat belt, jumping red lights and feeling smug in overtaking others. When I tell him to slow down, he replies the cops are on special duty for a political leader, hence it’s a free run.

I go to the grocery store and the shopkeeper returns the change in toffees and he is also trying to sell me a carry bag which he legally cannot. The disregard for law is so palpable that even when we know that playing loud music after a certain time is not permissible, we get tempted to flout it, ready to take our chances with the authorities. It is common practice to tamper with electricity and water meters, park the cars in unauthorised places, or constantly litter around without fear of authority. We have stopped flinching at innumerable accidents on the road, frequent snatchings and collapsing of newly-built structures.

When we push the admission of our children through unfair means, I wonder what kind of individuals we are grooming. When non-deserving people appear to thrive in our country, there is scant regard for the path of righteousness. It pains to come across cases of rampant encroachment of land, localised gang wars, evasion of taxes. There are many people selling adulterated food and medicines without a pang of guilt. One wonders if it is in our DNA to be at loggerheads with the system, rather than adopting it. A large number of litigation reaches the courts, simply because our actions have given it a cause. It’s high time we realise that the law of the land is supreme and no person or entity is above it. All our short-cuts, cheating and quick fixes are burdening our judicial system, delaying the process of justice.

We do have a very good system in our country, with a deeply entrenched political, legal and social order, yet we make it weak by our own actions to evade it.The chasm between order and anarchy in India is fast deepening, the biggest casualty being, loss of pride in the face of other countries where system rules.Our forefathers sacrificed their lives to give us a great nation. Can we say, with a hand on our heart, that we have built the India of their dreams? I too dream of people coming to my country to enjoy our orderliness and discipline.

Is this not hard to even imagine in today’s scenario?

(The writer is a Chandigarh-based freelance contributor)