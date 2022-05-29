Guest column | Embrace ancient Indian wisdom of green living

World Environment Day is observed on June 5 to encourage sustainable living to ensure the longevity of life on Earth. This may be achieved by exploring possibilities for embracing a greener lifestyle through policies, programmes and practices.

In this context, the concern of the United Nations secretary-general António Guterres, on International Mother Earth Day (April, 22, 2022), is noteworthy: “Today, the Earth is facing a triple planetary crisis – climate disruption, nature and biodiversity loss, and pollution and waste,” he said, adding that humanity had been treating the planet badly, and that we had been poor custodians of Earth.

Our planet is facing an acute shortage of life-sustaining clean water, fresh air, and fertile soil. Earth’s ecosystem is becoming unsuitable for the survival of the human race and the proliferation of biodiversity.

Environmentalists are now professing the idea of linking humanity with nature. The core issue is whether this is a brand-new concept? The fact is that the oldest documented records of human civilization, the Vedas, Puranas and Upanishads, which are a treasure trove of human intellect and wisdom, profess interconnectedness of the biotic-biotic and biotic-abiotic components of the environment.

Holistic understanding of the environment

The ancient Indian knowledge system focusses on the liberation of human beings from the sheer darkness of unawareness. Preservation of land, water, air, hills, forest, rivers, oceans, plants, trees, herbs, shrubs, all life forms, and even planets was the central issue in the ancient Indian system of knowing. When it was necessary to exploit the Earth, our seers prayed for forgiveness.

The Prithvi sukti in the Atharva Veda says: “Whatever I dig from thee, O Earth, may that have quick recovery again, O purifier, may we not injure thy vitals or thy heart.”

Water was considered to be divine as evident from a verse in the Rig Veda: “The water from heaven, the water from the spring, the bright pure water which tends to the sea, may these divine waters protect us here.” It is mentioned in the Guru Granth Sahib that air is our Guru.

Our ancestors had a holistic understanding of the environment and worshipped and conserved it in totality. The ‘Shanti Mantra’ demonstrates the significance of coordination and interrelationship among all natural forces and resources. The mantra says that water, vegetation, natural energies, and all living and non-living components should exist in perfect harmony and peace. The mantra professes peace of sky, mid-region, earth, water, plants, trees, all Gods, Brahman, universe, and even peace of peace. A verse in the Rig Veda says, “Heaven is my father, brother atmosphere is my navel, and the great earth is my mother.”

The Vedic message is loud and clear: the environment belongs to all living and non-living entities. Hence, it is our bounden duty to protect it for the happiness of all.

There has been an absolute departure from the ancient Indian way of living and knowing. Now, we have started extracting sand from rivers instead of water, stones from hills instead of medicines, and cash crops from farms instead of grains.

We are manufacturing non-biodegradable items of daily use that destroy the environment, burning agricultural residues that pollute the air, and using excessive fertilizers and pesticides that pollute the produce, soil, and water.

Can we launch a mass movement to curb the use of plastics and can we return to organic farming? Can each one of us become carbon neutral by planting trees? Can we recharge the same amount of water that we daily use? Can we take a pledge to not waste a single drop of water, a single grain of food, and a single unit of electricity? Can every household go solar? Can we truly live up to Mahatma Gandhi’s seven-sin philosophy? Can we start giving the same reverence to environmental components as given in ancient times to protect natural habitats and the ecosystem?

We are exploiting natural resources for our greed without bothering about the environment or the survival of successive generations. The government needs to control the cost of quality education, health, transport services, and diesel to release farmers from the stress of producing more.

The government’s decision to achieve 20% ethanol-blending with petrol by 2025 is an excellent one as it will ensure good prices of sugarcane for farmers, reduce dependence on foreign oil and reduce emissions. We must not forget the two great tenets of the Vedic civilization — less is more and Mother Earth belongs to future generations and we are merely its custodians.

( The writer is vice-chancellor, Central University of Punjab, Bathinda. Views expressed are personal.)