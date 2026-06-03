Guest Column| India’s imported anxiety: Growth means little without strong rupee

India’s economy may still be growing. Its markets may still have domestic believers. But the deeper question over the next few years is not whether India grows. It is whether that growth preserves purchasing power, confidence and opportunity. A country’s confidence is not measured only by its GDP number or its stock index. It is measured by whether its citizens feel that their savings, salaries, businesses and children’s futures are gaining strength, not merely surviving volatility.

The present moment is not merely about the stock market. It is about the rupee. A falling index is visible. A weakening currency is quieter. But its effect is deeper. It changes the value of salaries, savings, overseas education, business costs, imported technology, travel, fuel, machinery, software and investment returns.

For ordinary Indians, currency weakness is not an abstract macroeconomic event. It affects a child’s education abroad, the cost of imported inputs for a business, the affordability of travel, the price of technology, the margins of companies and the real purchasing power of savings. A weak rupee turns global aspiration into a moving target.

Growth in rupees, returns in dollars

This is why the current debate must move beyond daily index movements. India’s equity market may be under stress, but the rupee tells the harder truth. Domestic money can support the stock market. It cannot fully protect the currency from oil shocks, foreign outflows and global risk.

For foreign investors, the arithmetic is simple. They do not invest in India only for rupee returns. They measure performance in dollars. If an Indian portfolio rises in rupee terms but the currency weakens sharply, the actual return may be far less attractive. Add high valuations, uneven earnings, oil vulnerability and more compelling opportunities elsewhere, and foreign selling becomes less mysterious.

Warren Buffett’s old warning about the tide going out applies beyond companies. When global liquidity recedes, countries too discover what was built on earnings, what was built on currency confidence, and what was built merely on abundant money.

That is the test India now faces.

AI and semiconductor gap

Foreign capital is not necessarily rejecting India. It is repricing it. Global money is not simply hiding from risk. It is moving towards a different kind of risk: artificial intelligence, semiconductors, memory chips, data centres and advanced technology infrastructure.

South Korea and Taiwan are not just outperforming because investors suddenly like them more. They offer listed exposure to the AI hardware chain. Investors can buy into Samsung, SK Hynix, TSMC and the semiconductor supply chain. India has talent, demand, software depth and policy ambition. But it does not yet offer the same depth of listed-market exposure to the world’s most powerful current capital theme.

India has growth. Korea and Taiwan have the trade.

That comparison matters. India is building the semiconductor story. Korea and Taiwan are already trading it. This is not a criticism of India’s long-term potential. It is a reminder that GDP and equity markets are not the same thing. GDP measures economic activity. Markets price future earnings, sector leadership, currency-adjusted returns and global relevance.

India can remain one of the world’s fastest-growing large economies and still face market pressure if investors believe valuations are full, earnings are uneven, the rupee is weakening and the listed market does not sufficiently capture the next technology cycle.

Domestic capital, global vulnerability

Domestic institutional investors have become India’s great shock absorber. Mutual funds, insurance money, retirement flows and systematic investment plans are absorbing a substantial part of foreign selling. This is a historic strength. It shows that Indian savings are becoming more institutional, more patient and less dependent on foreign validation.

But domestic capital cannot answer everything. DIIs can defend the market. They cannot defend purchasing power alone. They cannot neutralise oil dependence. They cannot erase currency pressure. They cannot turn every expensive valuation into a durable investment.

Domestic confidence is valuable, but it must not become valuation blindness.

Oil makes the anxiety sharper. India imports a large part of its energy requirement. West Asian escalation, Israel Iran tension, US strategic pressure, sanctions risk and shipping-route uncertainty are not distant foreign-policy events for India. They enter the economy through crude prices, the rupee, inflation expectations, transport costs, fiscal choices and market sentiment.

For India, distant wars are not distant costs.

Cost of imported anxiety

Even gold is sending a more complicated signal. Traditionally, gold is the refuge of uncertainty. Indian households understand this instinctively. But even gold has not behaved like a simple one-way shelter. It has seen periods of correction and hesitation after record highs, affected by the dollar, yields, profit-taking and shifting rate expectations.

That makes the present moment more revealing. This is not a clean risk-off market. It is a confused global reallocation of capital. Investors are not merely running away from risk. They are choosing which risks to own, in which currencies, in which sectors, and against which future.

The result is that ordinary Indians must now think differently. Families must plan overseas education with currency risk. Businesses must price imported costs more carefully. Investors must distinguish rupee wealth from global purchasing power. Professionals must understand that income growth means less if the currency keeps reducing access to the world. Policymakers must treat currency credibility, energy security and technology depth as everyday economic priorities, not abstract strategic goals.

Growth to credibility

This may become the defining credibility test of the next few years.

India’s challenge is not merely to grow. It is to make growth feel secure. A country’s confidence is not measured only by its GDP number or its stock index. It is measured by whether its citizens feel that their savings, salaries, businesses and children’s futures are gaining strength, not merely surviving volatility.

By 2030, the real test will be whether India has converted domestic confidence into durable credibility through rupee stability, energy resilience, earnings quality, AI and semiconductor depth, governance and trust.

The India story is not over. But the next chapter cannot be written by GDP headlines or domestic liquidity alone. It must be written by deeper foundations, stronger institutions and the ability to stand on our own legs with confidence.

India does not only need growth. It needs growth that protects purchasing power.

A weak rupee turns aspiration into a moving target. That is India’s imported anxiety. siddhartha@duaassociates.com