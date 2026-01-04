Guest Column | Winter diaries: Lazy mornings, hot soups

Winter vacation is around the corner for kids. As usual (as if carrying a legacy from one generation to next, or, also, maintaining the ‘ritual’), my son has already begun demanding to take leave(s) from school just like that. And while I clearly recall demanding the same from my mother back during my school days at this time of the year, I strive to stay calm and collected when my son does it. Also, I am yet to understand the reasons/theory behind this (I presume) universal craving for pre-vacation-skips. It’s another herculean task to help them ‘pass time’ and ‘kill boredom’ (Shutterstock)

Anyhow, along with the much-needed winter break comes the holiday homework. It’s akin to pulling bears out of hibernation when cajoling kids to work on the writing and learning assignments, and the charts and practical files. It’s another herculean task to help them ‘pass time’ and ‘kill boredom’. For due to the chill, they aren’t allowed outdoors a lot, days are shorter during winters and overall activities curtailed. The scope for planning a trip also stays diminished for it would require loads of woollen packing. And the duration of this vacation being lesser, a lengthier trip to warmer regions isn’t easily feasible. Yet, everyone is looking forward to the lazy mornings, freedom to miss bath occasionally (chuckle), variety of hot soups, binge-watching television serials, movies and now-popular OTT series.

This time, I have been convincing my son to join an advanced computer crash course. Firstly, let me clarify – I offered him ‘advanced course’ because the present-day tech-savvy generation seems to be born computer-literate. So, any student from any class, currently attending school, would need, if at all, only an advanced course! In any case, the suggestion, not highly shockingly/surprisingly, was met with ridicule. His highness is now insisting on enrolling in a car-driving-school. I am sure I will relent before the vacation begins – so much so for keeping him away from video games and endless ‘Mamma main kya karun’.

Sometimes, I want to understand the vacations deeply and purely from kids’ viewpoint, but being a psychologist and a mom, I can’t help but realise that, ultimately, they will reflect us adults’ outlook and perceptions...at least till they mature enough to develop independent views; but by then, leisurely vacations would have become a thing of their past. And that makes me hum the nostalgic song sung by revered Asha Bhosle and Geeta Dutt , from 1959 movie Sujata, ‘Bachpan ke din bhi kya din the. Udte phirte titli ban ke…Bachpan ke din bhi kya din the. Udte phirte titli ban ke…’

The winter vacation memories of my generation include staying tucked in a quilt, eating loads of jaggery and groundnuts, listening to stories (sometimes created at the spur of the moment) by elder siblings, and watching the ever-awaited new year musical programme on Doordarshan. These simpler joys are lacking now, for the present generation is not that easily entertained. Mobiles and availability of numerous channels have replaced the Chacha Chaudhary comics. But, that’s okay – after all change is the only permanent thing in life. It’s just that now we need more conscious and sustained efforts in this context, to achieve what came naturally back then.

Anyhow, with new year cheer all around, and bombarding of social media posts and messages about merriment and hope for new year, one can only passingly wonder about old times versus new times. While the younger generation is bound to flaunt their chill-tolerance ability by wearing lesser woollens, and people of my and older generation are bound to be seen wrapped up in mufflers, caps, jackets and coats, while we are reminded of aangeethi upon purchasing expensive heaters - in the midst of all this, may everyone feel warm and blessed around these days of relaxed endings and delightful beginnings. Happy New Year, everyone!

(The author is an assistant professor of psychology at Rajiv Gandhi Government College, Ambala)