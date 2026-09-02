Haryana education minister Mahipal Dhanda on Tuesday said the government is going to bring a new “Service Security Act 2026” to provide job security–on the lines of colleges–to guest teaching faculty working in universities of the state.

The education minister informed the House that a committee was constituted on the issues raised by the HUCTA and the HUPTTA. (HT File)

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Responding to a calling attention notice of Congress MLAs Ashok Kumar Arora and Balwan Singh Doulatpuria, the education minister said the higher education department has taken up the matter regarding provision of service security to eligible assistant professors and part time lecturers and teachers working in the state universities on the basis of representations received from Haryana University Contractual Teacher Association (HUCTA) and Haryana University Part-Time Teachers Association (HUPTTA).

“The requisite information from all state universities was obtained, compiled and examined...proposal was submitted for consideration of the chief minister who has accorded in- principle approval,” Dhanda said in a written reply.

“The matter is presently under active consideration at the department level. The department is in the process of incorporating the requisite clarifications in the fair draft of the Bill...The final draft, in line with all inputs from HRD branch of CS office, is expected to be ready in six to eight weeks,” reads the reply.

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{{^usCountry}} The education minister informed the House that a committee was constituted on the issues raised by the HUCTA and the HUPTTA. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The education minister informed the House that a committee was constituted on the issues raised by the HUCTA and the HUPTTA. {{/usCountry}}

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He said that under the “Service Security Act 2024” implemented in colleges of the State, 2,095 employees have received the benefit of job security. Now, on the same lines, a new Bill is being drafted for job security of part-time faculty of universities.

The committee headed by the vice-chancellor of MDU has laid down the six conditions like teacher must have fulfilled all the essential eligibility conditions prescribed for the post of assistant professor by June 30, 2023; teacher must have completed at least 5 years of continuous service by August 15, 2024, and must still be working currently, while teacher must be below 60 years of age as on August 15, 2024.

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