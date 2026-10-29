Gujarat to play a pivotal role in Haryana’s growth story: Saini

Chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday said the growing partnership with Gujarat, birthplace of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will give fresh momentum to Haryana’s development journey and take the state’s growth story to new heights.

During his Gujarat visit, Saini held one-to-one meetings with various industrialists and investors and invited them to expand their businesses in Haryana. (HT File)

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“Gujarat is set to play a pivotal role in Haryana’s growth story. The two-day visit to Gujarat went beyond exploring investment opportunities, with a strong emphasis on fostering closer cooperation, mutual engagement and stronger ties between the two states,” Saini said, adding that cooperation between Haryana and Gujarat will not be confined to investment and economic opportunities but will also extend to strengthening social, cultural and people-to-people ties.

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On Wednesday Saini met Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel and discussed various issues, focusing on further strengthening coordination and cooperation between Haryana and Gujarat.

During the meeting, discussions were held on improving coordination between the two states, sharing experiences and exploring opportunities for mutual cooperation in various areas of development, an official spokesperson said.

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{{^usCountry}} Haryana Cabinet minister Rao Narbir Singh was also present on the occasion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Haryana Cabinet minister Rao Narbir Singh was also present on the occasion. {{/usCountry}}

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MoUs signed

The spokesperson said that during the two-day visit memoranda of understanding (MoUs) for investment proposals worth over ₹50,000 crore were signed. The MoUs signed on Wednesday primarily include investment proposals worth around ₹25,000 crore in the defence, real estate, and oil and gas sectors. Investment proposals worth ₹1,400 crore were received in the agriculture and food processing sector and ₹2,900 crore in the semiconductor sector. MoUs have also been signed for investments in the compressed biogas and civil aviation sectors. On the first day of the visit, MoUs involving investments worth around ₹12,000 crore had also been signed.

During his Gujarat visit, Saini held one-to-one meetings with various industrialists and investors and invited them to expand their businesses in Haryana.

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Addressing business leaders at an investor roadshow held in Gandhinagar on Wednesday, Saini said Haryana offers immense potential for setting up new manufacturing units, offices, warehouses and technology centres. He urged entrepreneurs from Gujarat to consider Haryana in their business expansion plans, explore the state’s industrial estates and identify investment opportunities suited to their requirements.