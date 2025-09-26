Gunmen strike twice within an hour in Mohali, Chandigarh; leave gym owner injured

A 36-year-old gym owner was injured after two masked motorcycle-borne youths opened fire at a gym in Mohali’s Phase 2 and, within an hour, at a hotel in Chandigarh’s Kajheri on early Thursday. A forensic team taking samples from the crime scene outside the victim’s gym in Phase 2, Mohali. (Ravi Kumar/HT) Acting swiftly, Chandigarh Police’s operation cell arrested the accused, one of them a murder convict, within 10 hours of the brazen incident. The accused were identified as Ritvik Bhardwaj, alias Billa, and Aman, both residents of Burail village, Chandigarh. In November 2021, Bhardwaj, along with three others, was convicted of the 2019 murder of a 27-year-old youth in Sector 40 and awarded life imprisonment by a local court. He is currently out on parole. Police said the Thursday attack was retaliation of a long-running feud in the victim’s neighbourhood. Target victim at his gym Around 4.55 am, Vicky, a resident of Sector 49, drove his Maruti Suzuki Baleno into the parking lot outside his gym “Muscle Mania” on Franco Road, Phase 2, Mohali.

The shots were fired as the victim was heading into his gym in Phase 2, Mohali. (HT)

The accused, riding a sports bike followed the car, circled the area twice and then opened fire at Vicky. The assailants fired five bullets within roughly a minute, four of which struck Vicky’s right leg near the thigh. A gym trainer alerted Vicky’s brother Banti, and he was rushed on a bike to the civil hospital in Phase 6. After about four hours of treatment there, doctors referred him to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where he underwent surgery. Hospital sources said his condition is stable and out of danger.

The victim, Vicky. (HT)