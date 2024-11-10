Gurpurb: 65% pilgrims denied visa by Pakistan, says SGPC

Nearly 65% of pilgrims whose names were sent by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) have been denied visas by Pakistan for Parkash Gurpurb (birth anniversary) of Guru Nanak to be celebrated at Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of the Sikhism’s founder. SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami (HT File)

The gurdwara body had sent passports of 2,244 pilgrims for visa to the Pakistan high commission at New Delhi. As many as 1,481 pilgrims were not granted visas.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami termed it unfortunate. “Earlier, SGPC got the visas as per its quota. However, this time visas were denied to such a large number of pilgrims. Governments of both countries should pay attention to this concern. The SGPC has raised the issue with both the governments,” he added.

The Sikh jatha is slated to leave for Pakistan via the Attari-Wagah border in the coming days to take part in the celebrations on November 15.