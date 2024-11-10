Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Nov 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gurpurb: 65% pilgrims denied visa by Pakistan, says SGPC

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Nov 10, 2024 07:20 AM IST

The gurdwara body had sent passports of 2,244 pilgrims for visa to the Pakistan high commission at New Delhi. As many as 1,481 pilgrims were not granted visas.

Nearly 65% of pilgrims whose names were sent by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) have been denied visas by Pakistan for Parkash Gurpurb (birth anniversary) of Guru Nanak to be celebrated at Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of the Sikhism’s founder.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami (HT File)
SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami (HT File)

The gurdwara body had sent passports of 2,244 pilgrims for visa to the Pakistan high commission at New Delhi. As many as 1,481 pilgrims were not granted visas.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami termed it unfortunate. “Earlier, SGPC got the visas as per its quota. However, this time visas were denied to such a large number of pilgrims. Governments of both countries should pay attention to this concern. The SGPC has raised the issue with both the governments,” he added.

The Sikh jatha is slated to leave for Pakistan via the Attari-Wagah border in the coming days to take part in the celebrations on November 15.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //