    Guru Teg Bahadur’s 350th martyrdom day: Repair all roads to Anandpur Sahib by mid-Nov, Bains directs PWD

    The minister also directed the installation of LED screens at prominent locations to showcase the glorious history and significance of Guru Teg Bahadur’s life and the sacred sites of the region

    Published on: Oct 10, 2025 8:04 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
    Education minister Harjot Singh Bains directed the public works department (PWD) and other concerned authorities to ensure that all roads leading to Anandpur Sahib are repaired by mid-November for the upcoming 350th martyrdom day anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur.

    Education minister Harjot Singh Bains
    Chairing a meeting with Ropar district authorities and officials of various departments here at the Punjab civil secretariat to review the preparations, Bains directed for the timely completion of all basic amenities, with a special emphasis on road infrastructure.

    He instructed officials to ensure that all approach roads to Anandpur Sahib are in perfect condition. “The government will ensure operational street lights, proper sanitation, ample drinking water facilities, and a sufficient number of public toilets across key routes and congregation points,” he said, adding that designated parking areas with proper signage, lighting, and accessible medical facilities will be provided for the convenience of the devotees.

    The minister also directed the installation of LED screens at prominent locations to showcase the glorious history and significance of Guru Teg Bahadur’s life and the sacred sites of the region.

    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/Guru Teg Bahadur’s 350th Martyrdom Day: Repair All Roads To Anandpur Sahib By Mid-Nov, Bains Directs PWD
