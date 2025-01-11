Hansi murder case Two held after exchange of fire with police

Two criminals allegedly involved in the killing of a 21-year-old man at Bhaini Amirpur village in Hisar’s Hansi last week, were arrested following a brief exchange of fire with the police on Saturday. The duo was intercepted near Gokul Dham gate no. 1 in Hansi (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The accused were identified as Ajay alias Aman of Bhaini Amirpur village and his close aide Rahul of Petwar village in the district. Two pistols and one live cartridge were recovered from their possession.

Hansi superintendent of police (SP) Hemender Kumar Meena said the accused were involved in the murder of Sahil, a resident of Bhaini Amirpur after barging into his house over a monetary dispute on January 4.

“Our teams launched searches to arrest them. The duo was intercepted near Gokul Dham gate no. 1 in Hansi, and cops surrounded their vehicle. The accused opened fire at the police team, which retaliated. Both accused sustained bullet injuries in their legs and are now undergoing treatment at civil hospital in Hansi,” he said.

The SP said that a bullet had hit a cop, but he escaped unhurt as he was wearing a bulletproof jacket.

In his complaint to the police, the victim’s father Suresh Kumar had said that the incident occurred when he along with his brother and elder son were sitting outside their home.

“A resident of the same village, Ajay alias Aman came there, and took out a pistol from his pocket. After seeing the pistol my son ran inside the house. Ajay fired shots at him, and he fired shots at my brother, who escaped. Then, Ajay’s father Bablu, mother Mukesh and other family members-Monu, his father Ajmer entered our house and tried to attack us,” the victim’s father had said.

Suresh Kumar further said that Aman had lent money to his sister’s son Ameen of Panipat without asking the victim’s family and now they were mounting pressure on them to ask Ameen to return the money.