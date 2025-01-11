Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Hansi murder case Two held after exchange of fire with police

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jan 11, 2025 10:24 PM IST

The accused were identified as Ajay alias Aman of Bhaini Amirpur village and his close aide Rahul of Petwar village in the district. Two pistols and one live cartridge were recovered from their possession.

Two criminals allegedly involved in the killing of a 21-year-old man at Bhaini Amirpur village in Hisar’s Hansi last week, were arrested following a brief exchange of fire with the police on Saturday.

The duo was intercepted near Gokul Dham gate no. 1 in Hansi (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The duo was intercepted near Gokul Dham gate no. 1 in Hansi (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The accused were identified as Ajay alias Aman of Bhaini Amirpur village and his close aide Rahul of Petwar village in the district. Two pistols and one live cartridge were recovered from their possession.

Hansi superintendent of police (SP) Hemender Kumar Meena said the accused were involved in the murder of Sahil, a resident of Bhaini Amirpur after barging into his house over a monetary dispute on January 4.

“Our teams launched searches to arrest them. The duo was intercepted near Gokul Dham gate no. 1 in Hansi, and cops surrounded their vehicle. The accused opened fire at the police team, which retaliated. Both accused sustained bullet injuries in their legs and are now undergoing treatment at civil hospital in Hansi,” he said.

The SP said that a bullet had hit a cop, but he escaped unhurt as he was wearing a bulletproof jacket.

In his complaint to the police, the victim’s father Suresh Kumar had said that the incident occurred when he along with his brother and elder son were sitting outside their home.

“A resident of the same village, Ajay alias Aman came there, and took out a pistol from his pocket. After seeing the pistol my son ran inside the house. Ajay fired shots at him, and he fired shots at my brother, who escaped. Then, Ajay’s father Bablu, mother Mukesh and other family members-Monu, his father Ajmer entered our house and tried to attack us,” the victim’s father had said.

Suresh Kumar further said that Aman had lent money to his sister’s son Ameen of Panipat without asking the victim’s family and now they were mounting pressure on them to ask Ameen to return the money.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On