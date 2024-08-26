 Harass slur on five minors, booked - Hindustan Times
Monday, Aug 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Harass slur on five minors, booked

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Aug 26, 2024 10:52 AM IST

Five minors and unidentified aides booked for stalking and harassing schoolgirls for three months; FIR lodged after Class XI girl's complaint.

The Sidhwan Bet Police have booked five minors and their unidentified aides for allegedly stalking and harassing schoolgirls.

The Class XI girl said that she had earlier complained several times to the principal the government school about the stalkers (HT File)
The Class XI girl said that she had earlier complained several times to the principal the government school about the stalkers (HT File)

The police said an FIR has been lodged following a complaint from a Class XI girl.

The accused and the complainant are students of the same government senior secondary school.

The girl has accused the boys of stalking her and her cousins for the past three months and harassing them.

The girl said that she had earlier complained several times to the school principal about the stalkers.

ASI Gursewak Singh stated that an FIR under section 78 (stalking) of the BNS has been lodged against the accused.

Chandigarh
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 26, 2024
