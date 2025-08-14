Haryan: 5 arrested in connection with violent clash in Nuh

Five individuals were arrested in connection with the clash that occurred between two communities on the Haryana-Rajasthan border in the Nuh district, officials said on Wednesday. The incident occurred on Tuesday in Mundaka village when a minor dispute over vehicle parking escalated into a violent clash, leaving a few injured.

An FIR was registered at the Ferozepur Jhirka Sadar Police Station. Additionally, a peace committee meeting was held on Wednesday, led by Ferozepur Jhirka sub-divisional magistrate Laxmi Narayan and DSP Ajaib Singh, in which representatives and dignitaries from both communities of Mundaka and Hajipur villages participated.

In the meeting, everyone appealed to maintain mutual brotherhood and pay no heed to rumours. People from both sides resorted to stone pelting, glass bottle attacks, and arson. The angry mob also set fire to about three vehicles parked at the spot.

After receiving reports about the violence, the police were deployed in large numbers to the scene, following which the situation was brought under control. Currently, normalcy and peace have been restored in the area, the Nuh police stated, clarifying that the clash was not communal in nature. The arrested accused, who were identified as Lukman, Juber, Umardin, Sakrulla, Rustam, all hailing from Alwar in Rajasthan, were sent to judicial custody.”

Three separate teams have been formed to arrest the remaining accused, and raids are being conducted continuously. Two companies of police force have been deployed at the scene for security reasons, and the situation is being constantly monitored,” the spokesperson for the Nuh police stated. Emphasising that the police are constantly monitoring social media platforms, the official warned of strict legal action against those who try to spread rumours or create an untoward atmosphere.