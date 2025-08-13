Media’s role crucial in strengthening democracy: Haryana assembly speaker

Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Harvinder Kalyan on Monday said the media plays a vital role in strengthening the democratic system by acting as a bridge between the public and the legislature. Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Harvinder Kalyan during a workshop in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Sourced)

Inaugurating a training workshop for the press corps at Haryana Niwas, Chandigarh, he said impartial and responsible reporting on policy-making, budget reviews and public interest issues is the media’s duty.

“Factual accuracy, respectful language and a positive outlook are essential for guiding society in the right direction,” he said.

The workshop, organised by the Vidhan Sabha, aimed to familiarise journalists with legislative procedures, parliamentary traditions and digital platforms. Kalyan also referred to the “One Nation, One Legislature” concept and the House’s digital transition, stressing the media’s role in making India a developed nation by 2047.

“There is no limit to learning. No matter how high we reach, there is always room for improvement and learning,” Kalyan said.

Former Haryana chief secretary Keshni Anand Arora said diligence, positive thinking and inner happiness are keys to success, urging journalists to work with optimism despite challenges. She said that having a clear goal in life is essential. “Without a goal, one is like a ship without direction,” she said, noting that the media faces many challenges.

PRS Legislative Research’s Chakshu Roy cautioned that covering expunged remarks or unpublished documents from the House amounts to a breach of privilege.

Haryana Sahitya and Sanskriti Academy director Chander Trikha stressed that credibility must remain intact despite challenges, even as Panjab University’s Gurmeet Singh, a professor in the Hindi department, advised journalists to strengthen their technical knowledge.