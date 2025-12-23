Haryana: 3 Sirsa cops arrested in Rajasthan for 6-lakh bribery

Sirsa superintendent of police (SP) Deepak Saharan on Monday placed three policemen under suspension after Rajasthan’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) allegedly recovered ₹6 lakh in suspected bribe money from them in Didwana-Kuchaman district on Saturday night. The ‘errant’ cops were posted in Sirsa, say police.

The ACB unit of Ajmer had intercepted the team, including sub-inspector Surendra Kumar posted at Sirsa cyber crime police station, head constable Virender and constable Jagjit Singh. ACB director general (DG) Govind Gupta said they got information that the Sirsa cyber team had arrived in Rajasthan in connection with a ₹9.18-lakh fraud case but intimidated the suspects to demand bribe.

“Our teams intercepted them in Trishingiya area under Kuchaman City police station and recovered ₹6 lakh. The cops failed to divulge whom they got the money from. The Haryana Police were informed,” he added.

Talking to HT over phone, the Sirsa SP said the three cops were placed under suspension and shifted to police lines. “I am yet to get an official report from the Rajasthan Police. If the allegations are proven, strictest action will be initiated against these personnel,” he added.

According to information, the Sirsa police had registered an FIR on December 8 on the complaint of a woman who claimed she was duped of ₹9.18 lakh by cyber fraudsters. She mentioned that the accused had sent a Telegram link and lured her into paying money with a promise of some work-from-home job.

Officials familiar with the development said the cops caught three suspects in Udaipur of Rajasthan but sought ₹20 lakh to settle the matter. An official, wishing not to be named, said, one of the accused withdrew ₹6 lakh from an ATM and gave it to cops who let him go but took the other two away in their vehicle. The man who was set free informed the Rajasthan ACB following which the cops were caught.

Meanwhile, the Sirsa police said they have arrested two suspects — Sagar, a resident of Udaipur, and Vinod of Sardargarh — for the cyber fraud and seized 16 mobile phones, two laptops, 16 debit cards and ₹5,000 from them.

Ajmer range SP Mahavir Singh Ranawat informed mediapersons that Haryana cops had switched-off their mobile phones to evade any inspection. “The Haryana cops’ claim was weird as they said that they brought ₹6 lakh to bear their food and stay expenses. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered and an investigation has started,” he added.