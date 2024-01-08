Haryana: After 4-day raid, ED team takes ex-INLD MLA Dilbagh Singh for questioning

After four days of searches at various locations linked to former INLD MLA Dilbagh Singh, 52, in Yamunanagar, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested him for further questioning. Supporters of former INLD MLA Dilbagh Singh gather outside his house in Yamunanagar as the Enforcement Directorate team prepares to take him for questioning on Monday. (HT Photo)

There was no statement from the ED officials on the arrest yet, but the former MLA’s brother Rajinder Singh confirmed the development, levelling allegations against the central agency and the Union government.

The ED had on Thursday raided premises linked to Dilbagh Singh and his associates in Yamunanagar district besides the house of Congress MLA Surender Panwar and his aides in Sonepat, residences of BJP leader Manoj Wadhwa in Karnal and other locations in Haryana.

The raids were conducted as part of a money-laundering case linked to illegal mining in Yamunanagar and some other areas of the state.

The former MLA was taken by an ED team from Gurugram in a convoy of seven vehicles.

Later, Rajinder told the media: “This is political vendetta as elections are approaching. It’s alleged that there was embezzlement of funds in a stone-crusher business owned by him (Dilbagh Singh). He is a politician and not into the mining business.”

According to news agency ANI, ₹5 crore in cash, illegal foreign-made rifles with 300 cartridges and bullets, more than 100 liquor bottles, about 5 kg of gold biscuits and jewellery, and documents of assets in India and abroad were recovered from the house of Dilbagh Singh and his associates.

“The ED has not mentioned any seizure in the official documents given except for our land documents, electronic devices and a car owned by Dilbagh. If there is recovery of liquor from someone else’s premises, what does he have to do with it ? All rifles are licenced with the deputy commissioner’s office,” Rajinder added.