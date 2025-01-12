Haryana: Ambedkar, Patel deserved PM post, says Khattar

Union minister and former Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said Jawaharlal Nehru become the Prime Minister of India “by accident” and instead Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel or BR Ambedkar could have been chosen. Union minister and former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar speaking on the occasion of Samvidhan Gaurav Samaroh and Rashtriya Yuva Diwas at the Maharshi Dayanand University in Rohtak on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Speaking at the Maharshi Dayanand University in Rohtak on the “Samvidhan Gaurav Samaroh and Rashtriya Yuva Diwas”, Khattar said, “BR Ambedkar and Sardar Vallabhbhai deserved to be Prime Minister.”

“ We can give more credit to Ambedkar than the governments after independence as he dreamed of how to make the country efficient and better. We can’t restrict him for one particular community, he was the leader of all communities. He was a leader of poor people and his views were genuine on how to make the country progressive in terms of economy,” the Union minister added.

The former Haryana CM accused the Congress party of thinking about themselves and said the BJP gives priority to the nation first than the party. He also praised Jan Sangh leader Pandit Deendayal Upadhaya and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their remarks “Nation first”.

Khattar also urged the progressive people from scheduled castes (SC) and other backward classes (OBC) to not take benefit of reservation.

“The reservation was started by Ambedkar ji to uplift people from poor families and make them progressive. Now many people in OBCs and SCs have progressed and I urge them not to enjoy reservation benefits so that the poor can get its maximum benefit. Our government has made many amendments for the poor and deprived people,” he said.

Speaking on education policy, Khattar said Japan is far ahead than India as it has given emphasis on education and without skills degrees can be used for decoration only.

“ The people in Japan believe in values and patriotism and we have to learn these things from them. In Haryana, many boys and girls pursue degrees to get a better match,” he added.

The remarks have since prompted a sharp rebuttal from Congress leaders. Reacting to Khattar’s remarks on Nehru, former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda said, “The person (Khattar), who became the chief minister accidentally, will make statements like this only.”

“During Khattar’s regime in Haryana, the state was pushed into poverty, unemployment, drug menace and poor law and order situation, and what else can we expect from him?,” Hooda said.