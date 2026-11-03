Haryana: Bhiwani man beaten to death over Instagram feud

A 22-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by a group of assailants following a dispute over abusive exchanges on Instagram in Haryana’s Bhiwani district late on Sunday night, police said. The attackers allegedly pelted their vehicle with stones before assaulting the victim with sticks, rods and other weapons, including swords. (HT File)

The victim, identified as Shubham Singh, a resident of Jamalpur village, succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital in Hisar, where he was taken for treatment after the attack. His post-mortem examination was conducted at the civil hospital.

In police complaint, his brother Sahil alleged that the dispute originated from an assault on one of their friends in Hansi a few days ago. The incident triggered heated exchanges and abusive remarks between the two groups on Instagram, reportedly over claims of local dominance .

Sahil alleged that the accused subsequently called them for a meeting to reach a compromise. However, while Shubham and his companions were on their way to the meeting, their vehicle was intercepted near Jamalpur village by a group of youths.

The attackers allegedly pelted their vehicle with stones before assaulting Shubham with sticks, rods and other weapons, including swords. While his companions managed to flee, Shubham was left behind and brutally beaten, sustaining multiple injuries. He was rushed to a private hospital in Hisar, where he later died during treatment.

Tosham deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Dalip Kumar told media persons that a murder case and other relevant sections of the law had been registered against 16 persons named in the complaint.

Further investigation is underway and efforts are ongoing to identify and arrest the accused. Several of the accused were reportedly having previous criminal records, he added.