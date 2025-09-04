Haryana: CBI takes over probe into Bhiwani teacher’s death case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday began its probe into the death of the 19-year-old play school teacher from Bhiwani. The woman had gone missing on August 11 after school hours and was found dead two days later in fields near a canal at Singhani village. On Wednesday, Bhiwani and Loharu police handed over case files, documents and evidence to the CBI team. (HT File)

The victim’s family members had alleged murder. However, Bhiwani police maintained that she consumed insecticide. Two autopsy reports confirmed poison in her body, while findings of a third post-mortem conducted at Delhi’s AIIMS have not been made public.

On Wednesday, police sources said that case files, documents and evidence gathered so far were handed over to the CBI team by Bhiwani and Loharu police. CBI officials, who reached Bhiwani to begin the investigation, refrained from interacting with the media. Local police officers also avoided comment on the matter.

On August 20, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini had announced a CBI probe into the case following persistent demands from the victim’s family. The family again met the chief minister on September 2, expressing hope that the central agency would ensure a thorough and impartial inquiry.

Police had claimed that the woman purchased a one-litre bottle of insecticide from a shop on August 11. The shopkeeper confirmed the sale during questioning.