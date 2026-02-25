Haryana: Congress protest at assembly gates trigger sharp exchanges

A protest staged by Congress MLAs in the precincts of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha on the third day of the budget session sparked sharp exchanges during the closing stages of the day’s proceedings with Speaker Harvinder Kalyan asking opposition MLAs to adhere to rules of the assembly complex. Congress MLAs duing a protest at the Haryana Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday.

BJP MLA Ghanshyam Das prompted the discussion when he asked if the demonstration held by the Congress MLAs at the gate of Vidhan Sabha was as per the rules. “The assembly is temple of democracy. Every MLA has a right to reach the premises freely. In the morning when we were entering the assembly building, we found Congress MLAs were holding a protest demonstration at the gate of the assembly building. Not just the MLAs, even the chief minister had to enter through the Punjab gate. Is staging dharna at the gate of Vidhan Sabha allowed?’’ the BJP MLA asked.

Speaker Harvinder Kalyan said holding peaceful protest is everyone’s right, but rules should not be violated. The Speaker clarified that prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC were in force around the assembly complex when the legislature is in session. Hence, any gathering of five or more persons was against the rules, the speaker said.

Leader of Opposition, Bhupinder Singh Hooda defended the protest stating that no decorum was violated. When Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal made certain remarks, the Speaker told her that he was the custodian of the House and the Congress MLA need not teach him. The Speaker ordered that Bhukkal’s remarks should not be recorded.

Chief minister Nayab Saini said there was a designated site in Sector 25 for holding protests. “If the Congress MLAs need to give vent to their falsehoods, they can go to Sector 25 and protest. Why they need to hold a protest demonstration here,’’ Saini said.

Hooda said it was their right to hold a protest. “What kind of a suggestion is this? I fail to understand,” Hooda said.

The Speaker concluded the discussion stating that he would not allow the atmosphere of Vidhan Sabha to get vitiated in any manner.

Earlier, Congress MLAs, while speaking during the discussion on Governor’s address, targeted the BJP government on the issues of corruption, deteriorating law and order situation, crime against women and plight of farmers.

Congress MLA from Kalanwali Shishpal Keharwala pointed out that the candidates from outside Haryana were securing a disproportionate share of government jobs, farmers were not getting compensation for crop damage and the unemployment was rising. His party colleague from Uklana, Naresh Selwal said while the BJP government claims to have done much for women’s safety, the truth is that Haryana occupied the number five position in crime against women as per NCRB data.

Selwal said at the time of the 2024 assembly polls, the BJP promised to give ₹2,100 as monthly financial assistance (under Lado Lakshmi Yojana) to all women. However, after coming to power, it introduced an income limit and later split the distribution of ₹2,100 into two tranches, he said.

The Uklana MLA also spoke about Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar’s suicide, demanding “justice” for his family. “The government should give a job to late IPS officer’s daughter as has been done for the widow of ASI Sandeep Lathar, who also committed suicide,” Selwal said.

Development and panchayats minister Krishan Lal Panwar, however, intervened to inform the House that the council of ministers had already taken a decision in this regard and a job offer stands. Congress MLA Aditya Surjewala, in his address, attacked the government on the state of health services.

The first-time MLA cited official figures to highlight severe staff shortages at primary health centers, community health centers and district hospitals, which in turn causing inconvenience and distress to citizens.