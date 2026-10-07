Haryana: Contractor shot dead at solar plant in Sirsa

A 45-year-old contractor was shot dead at a solar power plant in Jamal village near the Rajasthan border in Sirsa district on Tuesday afternoon.

Employees at the plant rushed the contractor to the Civil Hospital in Sirsa, where doctors declared him dead. The assailants fled the spot after the shooting. (HT File)

The victim, identified as Subhash Chandra, was sitting inside the plant around 1.30 pm when three unidentified motorcycle-borne youths allegedly entered the premises and opened fire at him. Several bullets hit him in the back and passed through his body, police said. According to initial investigation, the police suspect a financial dispute with a business partner as a possible motive.

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Employees at the plant rushed the contractor to the Civil Hospital in Sirsa, where doctors declared him dead. The assailants fled the spot after the shooting.

Subhash was working as a contractor at a solar plant being set up in Jamal village. He returned to the village about a year ago after living elsewhere, according to preliminary police investigation. Soon after getting the information Nathusari Chopta police station incharge Pramod Kumar along with a police team reached the spot after being informed about the incident and began an investigation.

Police said Subhash also had a criminal record and had reportedly been involved in a dispute with a business partner over financial accounts. Investigators are examining the nature of the financial dealings and the possible motive behind the killing.

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{{^usCountry}} Police have taken the body into custody and sent it for a post-mortem examination. The family has been informed, but no complaint was lodged by them till Tuesday evening, police said. Further action will be taken on the basis of the complaint and investigation. Sirsa superintendent of police (SP) Deepak Saharan said that the police have got some vital clues about the culprits and they will be arrested soon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police have taken the body into custody and sent it for a post-mortem examination. The family has been informed, but no complaint was lodged by them till Tuesday evening, police said. Further action will be taken on the basis of the complaint and investigation. Sirsa superintendent of police (SP) Deepak Saharan said that the police have got some vital clues about the culprits and they will be arrested soon. {{/usCountry}}

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Police also are examining CCTV footage and other evidence from the plant to identify the assailants and establish the sequence of events.