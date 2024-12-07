Haryana DGP asks Punjab counterpart to not allow media near Shambhu

Hours after farmers at the Shambhu border made an unsuccessful attempt to cross through the police barricades on Friday, Haryana director general of police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur on Saturday asked his Punjab counterpart Gaurav Yadav to keep media persons at a safe distance, minimum one km away from the protest site. Aerial view of the Haryana-Punjab Shambhu Border. (ANI)

In a letter marked “most urgent,” Kapur said when ‘jatha’ of farmers approached the Haryana border on Friday, many media persons were also accompanying them despite an earlier request not to allow them near the protest site.

“Due to this, Haryana Police faced a lot of problems in handling the law-and-order situation at the border. Hence, you are again requested to ensure that media are stopped at a safe distance, a minimum 1 km in the interest of their safety and equipment,” he said.