Haryana: District administrations, agriculture departments to jointly curb stubble burning incidents

For preventing incidents of stubble burning in Haryana, the Commission of Air Quality Monitoring (CAQM) has directed state officials to remain vigilant over the next few days. The spokesperson maintained that stubble burning incidents have declined in Hisar, Fatehabad, Hansi and Rohtak districts. (HT File)

A spokesperson for CAQM said that all officials in the districts have been directed to ensure that no incidents of stubble burning take place in their districts. Officials of the district administration, police and agriculture department must jointly engage with farmers to effectively curb stubble burning incidents and ensure that air quality in the state remains clean and within prescribed limits.

The spokesperson said that officials of CAQM are visiting districts and holding meetings with district officials on crop residue management and air quality. So far, meetings have been held with deputy commissioners, superintendents of police and agriculture department officials of Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Jind, Hisar, Rohtak, Hansi and Fatehabad districts. Detailed information has been obtained regarding crop residue management measures and the efforts being made to prevent stubble burning incidents.

The spokesperson maintained that stubble burning incidents have declined in Hisar, Fatehabad, Hansi and Rohtak districts.

“Stubble burning incidents have largely remained under control but some incidents have been reported in certain districts. In view of this, the next fortnight is extremely important. During this period, district administrations must remain alert, maintain surveillance in potentially sensitive villages, engage with farmers to discourage stubble burning and encourage them to adopt proper crop residue management practices,’’ the spokesperson said.