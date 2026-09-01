Haryana: Four Bills passed by state assembly

The Haryana assembly passed four Bills late Monday evening. These are Haryana Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Haryana Municipal (Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Haryana Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Haryana Baba Shri Khatu Shyam Chulkana Dham Place of Worship Bill, 2026.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during his address in the assembly on Monday.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Haryana Courts (Amendment) Bill was passed to amend the Haryana Courts Act, 1918. The registrar general of the Punjab and Haryana high court had informed the state government that Section 30 of the Punjab Courts Act, 1918 (as applicable to the State of Haryana), mentions the Indian Succession Act, 1865 (1865 of G), and the Confirmation and Administration Act, 1881 (1881 of T), although these had been repealed by the Indian Succession Act, 1925. Therefore, in order to remove this ambiguity, the HC administration recommended replacing the words “Indian Succession Act, 1865 and Confirmation and Administration Act, 1881 existing in clause (a) of sub-section (2) of Section 30 of the Act of 1918 with the words Indian Succession Act, 1925.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The Haryana Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill and Haryana Municipal (Amendment) Bill were passed to do away with the requirement of a municipal trade licence for meat shops and slaughterhouses. These establishments are already regulated by the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) department. The amendment aims to eliminate duplication in the licensing process, reduce regulatory burden on businesses and promote ease of doing business. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Haryana Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill and Haryana Municipal (Amendment) Bill were passed to do away with the requirement of a municipal trade licence for meat shops and slaughterhouses. These establishments are already regulated by the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) department. The amendment aims to eliminate duplication in the licensing process, reduce regulatory burden on businesses and promote ease of doing business. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The Haryana Baba Shri Khatu Shyam Chulkana Dham Place of Worship Bill, 2026 was passed to provide for the better management, administration and governance of the Baba Shri Khatu Shyam Chulkana Dham Place of Worship, along with its appurtenances, as well as land and constructions attached to or incidental to the place of worship. The Shri Shyam Baba Temple (Dham), situated in the revenue estate of Chulkana in Samalkha of Panipat, is an ancient historical temple which is an extremely sacred and major centre of faith for a large number of devotees/pilgrims from Haryana and neighbouring states.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}