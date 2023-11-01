Haryana: Government school principal booked for molesting girl students

Four days after the Haryana government suspended the principal of a girls senior secondary school in Jind on October 27 over the allegations of sexual harassment of female students of the school, the police registered a case against the principal on charges of sexually harassing female students of the school on Tuesday. HT Image

Jind superintendent of police (SP) Sumit Kumar said they got a copy of the complaint by the girl students and they have booked the principal, who is at large.

The case dates back to August 31, when the girl students had written to the National Commission for Women, the President and the governor levelling serious allegations of bad touch and molestation against the school principal.

The girls, in their letter, have alleged that the principal installed black window glasses in his office and used to call any girl student to his office and indulge in obscene acts. He used to make vulgar comments and try to touch them inappropriately. He used to lure girls by giving good marks in practicals and threatening those who raised their voices against his misdeeds. A woman teacher, who was transferred a few months ago, had been sending girls to the principal office and had helped him in the wrongdoings.

A girl, who was the main complainant in the case, said the principal had molested her on two occasions and when she asked him to stop, he threatened her to rusticate from the school.

“The principal told me to support him, otherwise be ready to face dire consequences. He had sexually assaulted several girls,” the girl added.

A case under Sections 354-A (sexual harassment), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code, and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!