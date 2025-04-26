Menu Explore
Haryana govt is working to uplift every person: Saini

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Apr 26, 2025 08:30 AM IST

Saini was speaking at the Dr BR Ambedkar Samman Samaroh and Seminar programme organised by Ravidas Temple and Dharamshala in Kurukshetra.

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said that the double engine government at the Centre and in the state is uplifting the last person of the society by adopting the path and ideals of the Constitution maker Dr BR Ambedkar.

“This government decided to celebrate the year 2025 as the “Sanvidhan Gaurav Varsh” so that this year the ideals of Baba Saheb and the work done by him can be remembered,” he said. (HT File)
(HT File)

“This double engine government has implemented schemes to empower the poor people, make the backward people prosperous, and provide justice to every citizen. This government decided to celebrate the year 2025 as the “Sanvidhan Gaurav Varsh” so that this year the ideals of Baba Saheb and the work done by him can be remembered,” he said.



Earlier, the chief minister inaugurated the Ambedkar Bhawan at the same venue and also offered prayers at the temple for the happiness and prosperity of the people of the state.

At the event, he also announced to give 21 lakh to the institution.

He said that Ambedkar dedicated his entire life to the upliftment of the poor and the backward.

“He struggled his entire life for the upliftment of the last person of this country, worked to eliminate casteism, untouchability, inequality in the society as well as to provide justice to every person. Not only this, Baba Saheb also contributed to the freedom movement. He worked to overcome every major obstacle in his life with ease. This great personality tried to give happiness to the poor by bearing the pain himself,” Saini said.

Athawale chairs Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations at KUK

In Kurukshetra, Union minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale chaired an Ambedkar Jayanti celebration organised by the Haryana unit of his party -- Republic Party of India (Athawale) at the auditorium of Kurukshetra University on Friday.

He said that the union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give a befitting reply to Pakistan for the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and now a lesson will be taught to the terrorists and Pakistan.

He further said that Ambedkar fought to end discrimination in the country, to end casteism, to unite the entire country and fought for the interests of dalits.

