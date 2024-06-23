Haryana: Hisar Congress MP comes under fire over ‘remarks on women’

Leaders from the BJP, INLD and a section of Congress on Saturday slammed Congress MP elect from Hisar Jai Parkash, alias JP, for his controversial remarks against Tosham lawmaker Kiran Choudhry, who recently switched over to the BJP from the grand old party. HT Image

A day earlier, JP while addressing the Congress workers in Jind’s Uchana said in a patriarchal society women are not considered political heirs, and the same applies to Kiran Choudhry, who claims to represent the political legacy of her father-in-law and former chief minister Bansi Lal.

“Bansi Lal’s legacy is represented by his son Ranbir Singh Mahendra and his grandson Anirudh Choudhry, who are in Congress. There is no impact of Kiran quitting the Congress,” JP had said.

Sirsa Cong MP criticises JP

Congress MP elect from Sirsa Kumari Selja criticised JP’s remarks saying that the Congress party has always supported women and party leaders like Indira Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and now Priyanka Gandhi are leading the party on every platform.

“Indira ji represented Jawahar Lal Nehru’s legacy and Sonia Gandhi took away the legacy of Rajiv Gandhi Ji after his death. Kiran has been carrying the legacy of Bansi Lal ji and the entire Haryana knows her working style. There is no space for such remarks in the Congress,” Selja added.

Reacting over JP’s allegations, Kiran said his remarks reflect his attitude towards women.

“ Bansi Lal ji had tied his legacy’s turban to my daughter Shruti instead of his elder son, Ranbir Singh Mahendra. Haryana knows Jai Parkash’s tainted image and he had changed the ink of pen during the Rajya Sabha polls to help Independent Subhash Chandra. I want to ask him whether he treats his wife and other women in his house in the same manner,” she added.

BJP state general secretary Archana Gupta condemned the Congress MP’s remarks and said Congress’ real face against women has come to the fore.

“ Kiran and her daughter Shruti had quit the Congress due to humiliation from people like JP. His remarks are an insult to every woman. The BJP government has passed legislation to reserve 33 percent seats in Parliament and state assemblies, and Congress leaders like JP are openly using derogatory remarks against senior leaders like Kiran, who represented the Haryana assembly four times and Delhi assembly once,” she added.

INLD’s women wing general secretary Sunaina Chautala said people like Jai Parkash create division in society on gender lines.

“He has mastery in dividing people and he is doing the same after winning the election. Does he know that a woman had given birth to him and how he can use such words against an independent woman, who made her path in politics,” she added.