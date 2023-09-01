No leader worked to improve police infra: Vij

Haryana home and health minister Anil Vij on Thursday said in the last 70 years of Ambala Cantonment, no leader has tried to improve the police infrastructure. Laying the stone of the Housing Board police post near Subhash Park, being built at a cost of ₹1.32 crore, he said, “Cops work through the day to resolve our disputes. We should consider the conditions under which they work. However, not even a brick has been laid for a police station or police post by any leader since Independence here. Now, we are doing so,” the six-time MLA from the seat, said during his public address. Haryana home and health minister Anil Vij on Thursday said in the last 70 years of Ambala Cantonment, no leader has tried to improve the police infrastructure. (HT File)

SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said that the Housing Board police post covers the largest area among the posts and receives nearly 200 complaints a year. He said the new post is being constructed on 945 gaj and is likely to be inaugurated by September 30 next year.

Vij also visited the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, to meet his uncle, wing commander SD Vij (retd). Interacting with reporters here, Vij said the government has recently recruited 900 doctors and there is no shortage of doctors and medicines in government hospitals.

Hitting out at former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Vij said Hooda had sold farmers’ land at cheap rates to builders and he should refrain from taking dreams of becoming CM again.

He also inaugurated a book ‘Pediatric intensive care basic to clinical trial’ written by Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) department’s head at PGIMS, Dr Kundan Mittal.