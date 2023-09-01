News / Cities / Chandigarh News / No leader worked to improve police infra: Vij

No leader worked to improve police infra: Vij

ByHT Correspondent, Ambala/rohtak
Sep 01, 2023 06:16 PM IST

SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said that the Housing Board police post covers the largest area among the posts and receives nearly 200 complaints a year. He said the new post is being constructed on 945 gaj and is likely to be inaugurated by September 30 next year.

Haryana home and health minister Anil Vij on Thursday said in the last 70 years of Ambala Cantonment, no leader has tried to improve the police infrastructure. Laying the stone of the Housing Board police post near Subhash Park, being built at a cost of 1.32 crore, he said, “Cops work through the day to resolve our disputes. We should consider the conditions under which they work. However, not even a brick has been laid for a police station or police post by any leader since Independence here. Now, we are doing so,” the six-time MLA from the seat, said during his public address.

Haryana home and health minister Anil Vij on Thursday said in the last 70 years of Ambala Cantonment, no leader has tried to improve the police infrastructure. (HT File)
Haryana home and health minister Anil Vij on Thursday said in the last 70 years of Ambala Cantonment, no leader has tried to improve the police infrastructure. (HT File)

SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said that the Housing Board police post covers the largest area among the posts and receives nearly 200 complaints a year. He said the new post is being constructed on 945 gaj and is likely to be inaugurated by September 30 next year.

Vij also visited the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, to meet his uncle, wing commander SD Vij (retd). Interacting with reporters here, Vij said the government has recently recruited 900 doctors and there is no shortage of doctors and medicines in government hospitals.

Hitting out at former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Vij said Hooda had sold farmers’ land at cheap rates to builders and he should refrain from taking dreams of becoming CM again.

He also inaugurated a book ‘Pediatric intensive care basic to clinical trial’ written by Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) department’s head at PGIMS, Dr Kundan Mittal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out