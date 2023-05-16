Haryana: Couple held for duping deceased cop’s kin of 52L

On the intervention of the Haryana home minister, the Panipat police have arrested a couple for allegedly cheating relatives of a deceased cop of ₹52 lakh on the pretext of helping them get government jobs. On the intervention of the Haryana home minister, the Panipat police have arrested a couple for allegedly cheating relatives of a deceased cop of ₹ 52 lakh on the pretext of helping them get government jobs.

The accused have been identified as Sachin Kumar and his wife Neetu, residents of Rohtak district who were currently residing in Bhiwani.

In his complaint filed to the office of the home minister, Nasib Singh of Dalawas village in Charkhi Dadri district said his brother-in-law Anil of Khanpur village of Jhajjar was posted as an inspector in the Haryana police at Panipat but he died in a road accident in 2021. He alleged that before his death, Anil was in touch with the accused and had collected ₹52 lakh from his relatives, including the complainant, to gave the money to the accused on the pretext of providing them government jobs.

Few months later, Anil died in an accident and the accused not only failed to help them get a job but also refused to return the money, he alleged.

Acting on the complaint, the Panipat police have registered a case under Sections 406, 420 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code against two couples — Sachin and his wife Neetu and Dinesh and his wife Pooja of Delhi — and started the investigation.

Inspector Mahipal Singh said the police arrested Dinesh and Neetu and produced them in a court, which sent them to two-day police remand for further interrogation.

