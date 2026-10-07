The INDIA alliance will hold a protest against chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar at district head-quarters on October 8.

Senior Congress leaders have been assigned duties in every district for the protest. (HT File)

While giving this information Congress urban district president Kuldeep KD, said that the protest will be led by former Haryana Congress president Uday Bhan. Senior Congress leaders have been assigned duties in every district. During the demonstration, they will also burn Gyanesh Kumar’s effigy and demand his resignation.

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He alleged that the CEC sidelined both co- election commissioners and colluded with the BJP to steal votes. In the Rohtak Lok Sabha constituency, he claimed, 3,26,000 votes were removed. Of these, 80,320 were marked as absent, 1,43,358 votes were shifted, 17,387 duplicate votes were deleted, and 85,593 voters were shown as deceased.

Jagmati Sangwan, national vice-president of the Janwadi Mahila Samiti, said that 13 crore votes have been deleted across the country through Special Intensive Revision (SIR), which they condemn. She claimed that people across the country have now united.

Jagmati Sangwan further alleged that anyone trying to raise their voice against SIR is being silenced. Of the 13 crore votes deleted nationwide, 63% belonged to women. Most of the deleted votes were of people from poor sections of society, she said.

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{{^usCountry}} She alleged that the BJP, through a conspiracy, has turned the election commission into a weapon to form the government. Gyanesh Kumar was given relief in advance by making a law in 2023. On the day the opposition was removed from the Lok Sabha, a proposal was passed under which no case can be registered against the CEC, she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She alleged that the BJP, through a conspiracy, has turned the election commission into a weapon to form the government. Gyanesh Kumar was given relief in advance by making a law in 2023. On the day the opposition was removed from the Lok Sabha, a proposal was passed under which no case can be registered against the CEC, she said. {{/usCountry}}

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