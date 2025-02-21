Haryana launches witness protection scheme

The Nayab Singh Saini-led BJP government on Thursday rolled out the “Haryana Witness Protection Scheme, 2025” to ensure the protection of the witnesses as the state gears up to implement the three new criminal laws. A government spokesperson said that under the scheme, there will be three categories of witnesses based on the threat perception. (File)

As per the notification by the home department, the scheme will be applicable to the witnesses of those offences which are punishable with death or life imprisonment or imprisonment up to seven years and above.

It will also cover punishments under sections 74, 75, 76, 77, 78 and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as well as under Sections 8, 10, 12, 14 and 15 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

Category A includes situations where the threat extends to the life of the witness, their family members, or any person in whom the witness is interested, during the investigation or trial, or thereafter. Category- B involves cases where the threat extends to the safety, reputation, or property of the witness, and their family members, while category C applies where the threat is moderate and involves harassment or intimidation of the witness, their family members etc.

The spokesperson said that a series of witness protection measures have been outlined under the scheme such as ensuring that the witness and the accused do not come face to face during investigation or trial; monitoring of emails, and telephone calls and close protection.

Change of identity an option

In cases where a witness requests a change of identity, and based on the threat analysis report, the competent authority may decide to grant the witness a new identity. This may include a new name, profession, or parentage, along with providing supporting documents that are acceptable to government agencies.

The spokesperson said that the new identity will not deprive the witness of their existing educational, professional, or property rights. Similarly, in cases where a witness requests relocation and based on the threat analysis report, the competent authority may decide to grant the request.

The competent authority may issue an order for the relocation of the witness to a safe location within the state or any part of the Indian Union, considering the safety, welfare, and well-being of the witness, and their family members. The expenses will be covered by the witness protection fund or, if the witness agrees in writing, by the witness themselves.

The witness protection measures also include temporary change of residence to a relative’s house or a nearby town/city; escort to and from the court including the provision of a government vehicle or state-funded conveyance on the date of the hearing; holding of in-camera trials.

“The witness protection measures will be proportionate to the level of threat and will be provided for a specific duration, not exceeding three months at a time,” the spokesperson said.

A witness protection cell will be established in each district, headed by the deputy commissioner of police or superintendent of police of the concerned district. The primary responsibility of the cell will be to implement witness protection orders issued by the competent authority.