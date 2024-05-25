Haryana LS polls: Candidates meet booth workers; opt for door-to-door campaigning

A day before polling, candidates in the fray for the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana held meetings with the booth workers and asked them to remain alert during the polling. The elections of the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will be held on May 25. (HT Photo)

In Rohtak, former chief minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his son Deepender Hooda, who is Congress candidate from the Lok Sabha seat, went door to door and held meetings with party workers in the city. Earlier in the morning, Bhupinder Hooda met with the party’s senior officials and a few MLAs.

While directing the Congress workers, former CM Hooda said that this election will decide the future of the country and that the results of these Lok Sabha polls will lay the foundation of the next government. He directed workers to remain attentive and follow the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India.

Congress Rohtak MLA BB Batra was busy holding meetings with caterers. “We will serve tea and snacks to our booth agents in the morning. Later, two laddu, as many bananas and samosas will be served. After which lunch will be served, followed by tea and snacks in the evening. Our volunteers will also be served dinner. Water bottles will be provided to them. We have hired autos to transport food and other items in the city. In rural areas, our workers will make all arrangements on their own,” Batra said.

The BJP candidate and sitting MP Arvind Sharma too held a meeting with many party leaders. He visited villages and he was making regular calls.

Sharma met the volunteers at his residence in Rohtak and discussed booth management.

“The workers are part of our family and they have been giving their sweat and blood for the canvassing. BJP is a cadre-based party and we are fighting this poll as a single unit,” he added.

Sunaina Chautala visits Kuldeep Bishnoi

INLD candidate from Hisar Sunaina Chautala said that it was not a relaxing day and she has been out since 6 am. In a surprise move, she visited BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi’s house and sought his blessings.

In Hisar, other candidates- Naina Chautala of the JJP, Congress’s Jai Parkash and BJP’s Ranjit Chautala organised meetings with their workers.

Former CM Khattar visits temples; Budhiraja resorts to door-to-door campaign

In Karnal, former chief minister and BJP candidate Manohar Lal Khattar visited various nearby shrines and religious places.

Khattar paid obeisance at Baba Lakadnath Mandir, Maharishi Valmiki Mandir, Guru Ravidas Mandir, Ram Mandir and Krishan Pranami Mandir in Karnal district.

Meanwhile, the Congress party held a meeting at the party’s election office. Later, Divyanshu Budhiraja opted for whisper campaigning with his aides.