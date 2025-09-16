Search
Tue, Sept 16, 2025
New Delhi oC

Haryana: Man held for duping ex-army officer of 78 lakh in ‘digital arrest’ scam

ByPress Trust of India, Kurukshetra
Published on: Sept 16, 2025 08:10 am IST

The accused, identified as Anikant Bhat, a resident of Deepnagar in Dehradun (Uttarakhand), was reportedly acting on the instructions of handlers based in Cambodia, police said.

Police have arrested a man for allegedly defrauding a retired army officer of over 78 lakh under the “digital arrest” scam, officials said on Monday.

Superintendent of police Nitish Aggarwal said the arrest was made by the cyber crime police station, Kurukshetra. (HT File)
Superintendent of police Nitish Aggarwal said the arrest was made by the cyber crime police station, Kurukshetra. (HT File)

The accused, identified as Anikant Bhat, a resident of Deepnagar in Dehradun (Uttarakhand), was reportedly acting on the instructions of handlers based in Cambodia, police said.

Superintendent of police Nitish Aggarwal said the arrest was made by the cyber crime police station, Kurukshetra, following a complaint by a retired army personnel residing in Sector 2 of the city.

The complainant, Bal Krishna, said he received a call on August 24 from a woman posing as a bank employee, who alleged that his credit card had an outstanding bill of 1 lakh. When he denied owning a credit card, she connected him to other so-called “senior officials”.

Subsequent callers falsely accused him of involvement in money laundering using his Aadhaar card and threatened him with serious consequences unless he paid the alleged dues.

Out of fear, the victim followed their instructions and transferred 29.85 lakh on August 28, and another 49 lakh on September 1.

Upon realising he had been duped, he approached the police, who registered a case and launched an investigation.

Aggarwal said the accused had received training from a gang based in Cambodia to carry out cyber fraud. Operating from Dehradun, he used SIM bank devices (SIM boxes) to control multiple phone numbers simultaneously and make the calls appear to originate from Indian numbers, although they were routed internationally.

“SIM box functions like a mini-exchange and can hold up to 256 SIM cards. It enables fraudsters to make hundreds of calls simultaneously, making detection difficult,” SP Aggarwal added.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana: Man held for duping ex-army officer of 78 lakh in ‘digital arrest’ scam
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On