Haryana Police arrest accused within hours of overnight double murder

Haryana Police on Thursday arrested 24-year-old Sahil Malik near the Bhigan Toll Plaza on Chandigarh-Delhi National Highway-44, thwarting his attempt to flee to the national capital just hours after he allegedly committed a double murder. Sahil Malik, 24, was arrested near the Bhigan Toll Plaza on Chandigarh-Delhi National Highway-44 on Thursday morning, hours after he allegedly committed the double murder.

Malik, a resident of Panipat, is suspected of killing his paternal uncle in Punjab’s Dera Bassi and a friend in Haryana on Wednesday night.

Following the arrest by Sonepat’s special anti-gangster unit and Murthal police, the suspect was handed over to the Panipat police. Investigators from Dera Bassi also joined the probe upon receiving notification of the arrest.

Police officials said Malik first shot his uncle, Rahul Malik, 45, at his office in Dera Bassi in Mohali district. He then transported the body 150km in a Tata Safari to Panipat, where he shot and killed his friend, Ankush, 25, inside the vehicle.

Malik dumped both bodies near a canal in Budsham village in Samalkha before fleeing.

According to Ankush’s uncle, Surjeet, the victim, who worked as an accountant at a cement store, left his home on a motorcycle around 8pm after receiving a phone call from Sahil Malik. When Ankush failed to return, family members called his phone; an unidentified individual answered and directed them to the Budsham village site, where the two bodies were discovered.

The bodies were subsequently moved to the district civil hospital in Panipat for post-mortem. While the authorities suspect a monetary dispute drove Malik to murder his uncle, the motive behind Ankush’s killing remains unclear, though investigators speculate an altercation occurred between the two friends.

Panipat deputy superintendent of police Satish Vats said that a case has been registered at the Samalkha police station. The crime investigation agency is conducting the probe.