Haryana Police raid 36 hideouts of gangster Himanshu, aides

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jun 11, 2023 01:36 AM IST

Haryana police recovered 19 mobile phones, 6 SIM cards, 14 bank passbooks, 3 check books, one each pen drive and dongle, two pan cards, 5 notebooks and 9 Aadhaar cards from various locations. Rohtak superintendent of police (SP) Himanshu Garg said the police conducted raids at the hideouts of Himanshu alias Bhau, a resident of Ritauli village and his associates

The Haryana police on Saturday conducted raids on36 hideouts of Himanshu alias Bhau and his aides in Rohtak, Jhajjar, Gurugram, Sonepat and Delhi. The raids began at 6 am and continued till evening hours. The raids were carried out by over 350 police personnel under the supervision of four deputy superintendent of police (DSPs).

The police recovered 19 mobile phones, 6 SIM cards, 14 bank passbooks, 3 check books, one each pen drive and dongle, two pan cards, 5 notebooks and 9 Aadhaar cards from various locations.

Rohtak superintendent of police (SP) Himanshu Garg said the police conducted raids at the hideouts of Himanshu alias Bhau, a resident of Ritauli village and his associates Sagar alias Yamraj, Rahul alias Hulli ,Jasbir alias Zinc, Aman and Sahil.

“A total of 12 cases have been lodged against Himanshu in Rohtak and seven in Jhajjar under murder, attempt to murder, robbery and other offences. He was carrying a bounty of 1 lakh from Rohatk police and Jhajjar police announced a reward of 55,000 on him. His aide Sahil is carrying a bounty of 10,000 on his head. The accused Himanshu has been involved in criminal activities since his school days,” the SP added.

He said that Himanshu was arrested in 2020 for firing at a co-villager and later he was sent to Hisar children protection home. He fled from there and is still at large. He is considered to be a close associate of Neeraj Bawana and Naveen Bali gang of Delhi. The accused had also got a fake passport in 2022 from Uttar Pradesh.

On April 13, Rohtak police raided Himanshu’s hideouts and recovered 60 mobile phones, 44 SIM cards, 7 lakh in cash, 2 motorcycles, 16 live cartridges, ATM card, passport, bank documents, a diary and other items.

