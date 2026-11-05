Haryana power utilities seek review of licence granted to Eleven Power for Gurugram, Nuh

Haryana’s two state-owned power distribution companies, Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVNL) and Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVNL), have approached the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) seeking review of its October 19 order granting a 25-year distribution and retail supply licence to Eleven Power Private Limited (EPPL) for Gurugram and Nuh districts. The utilities have sought an early hearing of their review plea. (HT Photo for representation)

In their review petition, the utilities allege that the order contains errors apparent on the face of the record and seek its recall. They have also filed an application for urgent listing and an early hearing, alongside a plea to keep the licence in abeyance until the petition is decided.

The utilities have questioned EPPL’s financial credentials also. The petition alleges that HERC did not address several objections and submissions adequately in the final order. The utilities have also questioned the procedure followed by the commission, claiming they were denied an adequate opportunity to respond to additional documents and the Expert Committee’s report recommending grant of the licence.

The utilities have sought an early hearing of their review plea.

The HERC has put its October 19 order on hold which granted the private company a parallel power distribution licence for Gurugram and Nuh after the state government told the regulator to not permit such licence in the state.

The government approached the HERC after a strike by four unions of the state’s energy department opposing the grant of licence to EPPL triggering blackouts in Haryana.

The three-day strike was called off on October 23 after the government gave assurances and wrote to the power regulator, asking it to not “create, operationalise or effectuate any parallel distribution licence anywhere in the state.”

The matter has also reached Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL) in New Delhi.

DHBVNL and All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) have filed separate caveats before the ALTEL anticipating an appeal by Eleven Power against HERC’s October 28 order of “not to proceed further” with its October 19 order, under which the private company was granted electricity distribution licence for Gurugram and Nuh districts.