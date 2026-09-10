Haryana rolls out SOP to monitor progress of CM meeting decisions

Haryana government has put in place a mechanism to closely monitor progress of decisions and directions issued during meetings chaired by chief minister Nayab Singh Saini. Under the system, departments will have to fix responsibility and deadlines for every actionable direction and back claims of compliance with documentary evidence.

The draft minutes of meeting (MoM) will have to be prepared within three working days of the conclusion of a meeting. (HT File)

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The objective of this mechanism is to ensure decisions taken at the highest level are translated into a time-bound action on the ground.

Under a standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by chief secretary Anurag Rastogi, all departments have been directed to avoid vague compliance remarks such as “action is being taken” and instead spell out what has actually been done on each decision.

The order says that decisions taken in the chief minister’s meetings on administrative, developmental, welfare, law and order, infrastructure and other important matters require timely and result-oriented implementation.

Each decision will now have to be converted into a separate action point, clearly answering “what is to be done; who will do it; by when; what outcome is expected and what will constitute proof of completion.”

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{{^usCountry}} The order states that expressions such as “take necessary action,” “take immediate action”, and “look into it” should, as far as possible, be replaced by specific and measurable directions. Where more than one department is involved, the lead department or agency and the role of other departments must also be identified. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The order states that expressions such as “take necessary action,” “take immediate action”, and “look into it” should, as far as possible, be replaced by specific and measurable directions. Where more than one department is involved, the lead department or agency and the role of other departments must also be identified. {{/usCountry}}

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The draft minutes of meeting (MoM) will have to be prepared within three working days of the conclusion of a meeting. Once approved at the competent level, the minutes will be circulated to the departments and officers concerned.

“No oral alteration will be permitted in an approved MoM. Any factual correction or amendment will require a separate corrigendum or amendment with the approval of the competent authority,” the spokesperson said.

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The SOP makes the action taken report (ATR) an evidence-based compliance document rather than a formal report.

For completed decisions, departments will have to provide supporting material such as orders, notifications, approvals, progress reports, photographs, portal reports, letters, statistical data or other relevant documents.

The first ATR will have to be submitted within one month of circulation of the approved MoM, unless a shorter deadline has been prescribed for a particular action point.

The SOP also provides an escalation mechanism for missed deadlines. The administrative secretary or head of department will review the reasons if an action point is not implemented within the prescribed period.

The CM meeting monitoring portal will serve as the central monitoring mechanism for decisions and directions issued at meetings chaired by chief minister.

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