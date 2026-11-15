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Haryana: ‘Save vote, save nation’ drive gets strong support, says Hooda

On this occasion, he remarked that the BJP government’s decision to increase the sugarcane procurement price by a mere 15 as a cruel joke on the farmers

Published on: Nov 15, 2026, 07:37:20 IST
By HT Correspondent, Karnal
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Former chief minister and leader of the Opposition, Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Saturday said that the Congress’s ‘Save Vote, Save the Nation’ campaign is receiving overwhelming support across Haryana.

Hooda pointed out that during the Congress government’s nine-and-a-half-year tenure (2005–2014), there was a historic increase in sugarcane prices. (HT File)
Hooda pointed out that during the Congress government’s nine-and-a-half-year tenure (2005–2014), there was a historic increase in sugarcane prices. (HT File)

“The public has become highly vigilant following the exposure of the BJP’s ‘vote theft.’ In the 2029 elections, the people will not allow the BJP or the Election Commission to engage in any vote theft,” Hooda told the reporters in Rohtak.

On this occasion, he remarked that the BJP government’s decision to increase the sugarcane procurement price by a mere 15 as a cruel joke on the farmers. “The government has raised the price by only 3%, even as inflation continues to skyrocket,” he added.

Hooda pointed out that during the Congress government’s nine-and-a-half-year tenure (2005–2014), there was a historic increase in sugarcane prices.

“At that time, the price was raised from 117 per quintal to 310 per quintal, an increase of 193, or 165%. This translates to an average annual increase of approximately 18.3% during that period,” he pointed out.

“In contrast, over the 12 years of the BJP government, the sugarcane price has increased by only 120, from 310 to 430 per quintal, representing a total hike of just 39%. This amounts to an average annual increase of only about 3.25%. In other words, the Congress party’s increase was six times greater than that of the BJP,” he said.

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Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Haryana: ‘Save Vote, Save Nation’ Drive Gets Strong Support, Says Hooda
Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Haryana: ‘Save Vote, Save Nation’ Drive Gets Strong Support, Says Hooda
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