Haryana Saraswati Heritage Development Board vice president Dhuman Singh Kirmach on Wednesday said that the state government has started efforts to bring back the idol of Chakra Swami, which was stolen from its temple in Kurukshetra during Mahmud Ghaznavi’s invasion in the 11th century. The board is headed by chief minister Nayab Singh Saini. The BJP leader also sought authentic identification of the statue, to be established with the assistance of the Archaeological Survey of India, historians, and international heritage experts. (HT Photo for representation)

Kirmach said they have written to the Union ministry of external affairs to take necessary diplomatic steps to identify, preserve, and return the historical statue.

“We’ve written to the external affairs minister in this regard, requesting initiation of diplomatic dialogue with the government of Afghanistan to bring the statue of Lord Chakra Swami back to India. The historical statue of Lord Chakra Swami (Chakraswamin) originally belonged to the holy land of Thanesar, present-day Kurukshetra,” he said.

“According to historical accounts, during Mahmud Ghaznavi’s invasion of Thanesar in the 11th century, the temple of Lord Chakra Swami was damaged, and the main bronze statue of the temple was taken to Ghazni,” he said.

The Union ministry, Kirmach said, has been urged to ascertain the statue’s current status and location, and to ensure information and access to historical museums, archaeological sites, and other potential locations.

Citing the writings of the renowned Iranian historian al-Biruni, he explained that a bronze statue of Chakraswami is mentioned in his book, al-Biruni’s India (Kitab al-Hind).

According to his descriptions, the statue was approximately human-sized and was placed in the horse racing ground of Ghazni.

“Historical records also mention that the Chakraswami Temple in Thanesar was one of the most famous religious sites in Kurukshetra at that time. Lord Chakraswami is not just an ancient statue, but an important symbol of Kurukshetra’s civilisational, spiritual, and historical identity,” Kirmach said.

He said the land of Kurukshetra is associated with the Mahabharata and the divine message of the Srimad Bhagavad Gita delivered by Lord Krishna, thus, the return of this historical treasure would be an important step towards preserving India’s cultural heritage.

The BJP leader also sought authentic identification of the statue, to be established with the assistance of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), historians, and international heritage experts.

“Even if the statue’s immediate return to India is not possible, necessary efforts should be made to preserve it in Afghanistan, ensure proper documentation, and publicly recognise its historical connection with Thanesar, Haryana,” he said.

The board is also making efforts to introduce citizens to India’s Saraswati-Indus Valley civilisation, which the leader claimed is older than the Mesopotamian and Egyptian civilisations.