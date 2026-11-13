Haryana sets December 31 as deadline for Gurugram flood action plan

The Haryana government has ordered an investigation into Gurugram’s drainage issues and directed the district administration to prepare a comprehensive flood management plan by December 31, 2026. The December 31 deadline requires the administration to develop a structured plan that specifies interventions to address identified problems. (HT File)

Financial commissioner, revenue (FCR) Sumita Misra said on Thursday that Gurugram deputy commissioner has been instructed to personally monitor the implementation of flood mitigation measures and to ensure coordination among civic bodies, development authorities, engineering departments, and the police.

The directions follow a recent high-level meeting convened by the Union ministry of home affairs, under the chairmanship of additional secretary (disaster management), where senior officials discussed measures to address Gurugram’s persistent flooding problem, Misra said.

The government has directed the administration to identify individual flooding hotspots and investigate the precise reasons for water accumulation, including blocked drains and defective stormwater drainage design.

The FCR said that officials must develop a comprehensive mitigation strategy that addresses the root causes of flooding and includes rainwater management, rather than focusing solely on clearing waterlogged roads.

“A city action plan for urban flood management shall be developed by December 31, 2026 with clearly defined targets, milestones and time-bound interventions,” a revenue and disaster management department spokesperson said.

The December 31 deadline requires the administration to develop a structured plan that specifies interventions to address identified problems.

The spokesperson said the government has also asked officials to examine whether Hyderabad’s flood management model can be adapted for Gurugram.

The proposed study will cover a centralised control room and the interlinking of lakes and other water bodies to strengthen urban flood management. The district administration will assess the feasibility of replicating the model locally.

The administration has been asked to explore the use of state disaster mitigation fund for flood prevention projects and submit proposals to the state government for approval under the prescribed guidelines. The government has also sought technical coordination with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to identify the causes of urban flooding and recommend practical solutions, the spokesperson said.

The state government has also directed the district administration to undertake geographical information system (GIS)-based mapping of critical infrastructure and emergency response resources. The mapping exercise aims to ensure authorities have immediate access to resource information during emergencies.